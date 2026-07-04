3 Silverado Engines You Should Steer Clear Of

Ever since it entered the market in 1999, the Silverado has been the flagship truck for Chevrolet, constantly going toe-to-toe with the likes of the F-150. Priding itself on all-around practicality with plenty of comfort inside to match, the full-size Chevy has long offered one of the most versatile selections of trim levels, which is even more so the case for the newer models. Throughout the truck's life, we've also had the choice between a few different engine types, which is perhaps the most crucial choice of all. Not only does it dictate how capable the truck can be, but in the Silverado's case, some engines ring louder alarm bells than others.

Since the Silverado has been around for a while, and the newest models get plenty of praise for being reliable, but that wasn't always the case. There are plenty of reports and data from owners to give us an idea of which engine options have the most issues, and despite the difference in construction, many fall victims to the same problems.