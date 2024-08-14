What Does An AFM Disabler Do And Does It Cause Engine Problems?

General Motors's Active Fuel Management (AFM) technology utilizes hydraulic valves, solenoids, and advanced software to shut down half of the cylinders in a V8 or V6 engine to save fuel. The system debuted in 1981 on the Cadillac L62 V8-6-4 and was called displacement on demand (DoD). Unfortunately, the Cadillac technology was ahead of its time, and there wasn't much computing power to make the DoD system work reliably.

GM's displacement on demand came back in 2003 with faster processors, better mechanical parts, and a new name: Active Fuel Management, or AFM. The system works by switching off the fuel delivery to half of the cylinders under a light load, utilizing solenoids to collapse the valve lifters and achieve up to 7% better fuel economy.

However, AFM-equipped GM vehicles like the Escalade, Tahoe, Silverado, Yukon, Sierra, or Suburban are prone to having low oil pressure or oil consumption issues, shuddering, excessive combustion chamber deposits, and lifter or camshaft problems related to cylinder deactivation. It's why some owners resort to an AFM disabler (or AFM delete kit) to let the V6 or V8 run in full-cylinder mode and cancel the engine's tendency to switch off half the cylinders.

