Chevy's Silverado ZR2 Looks Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Trim

The Silverado 1500 is Chevy's light-duty pickup truck that does battle with the likes of the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, and Toyota Tundra. It's Chevrolet's top-selling vehicle, and there's a lot to like about the sizable pickup. It has several different engine options, your choice of three cab configurations, varying bed-length selections, and options as far as the eye can see. There's even an all-electric version of the Silverado that's worth a closer look if you want your daily commute driven by plug-in power instead of gasoline or diesel fuel.

One of the most interesting things about the Silverado 1500, though, is the number of different available off-road trims it's offered in. There's premium trims like the High Country, or basic trims like the standard WT, but then there are off-road experts like the ZR2. While it's not quite as wild as rivals like the F-150 Raptor or the Ram RHO, the ZR2 offers serious off-road capability via lots of upgraded hardware. The ZR2 isn't cheap, though: it costs over $74,000.

Further down the lineup, however, there are off-road ready trims like the LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss which offer a bit less luxury and capability, but with a much smaller price tag. I've driven multiple versions of the Silverado over the years, and tested trucks off-road exhaustively. And in my experience, most off-road adventures can be done in trims like the LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss, without breaking the bank.