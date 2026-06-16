2027 Silverado 1500 Gets Chevy's Latest V8 Engines But The Tech Might Divide Owners

After several years without a major update, the latest generation of Chevrolet Silverados has just been announced. As you would expect from a truck line that's been around since roughly the Cambrian era, there's a lot that has stayed the same. Namely, the trim levels will have some familiar names: in order, there's Work Truck, Custom, and High Country, along with the beefier off-road lifted ZR2, Trail Boss, and Custom Trail Boss. LT, long a mainstay of Chevy products, has been replaced with a trim simply called "Silverado." This is likely a call back to GMT400 and square-body Chevy C/K 10s and C/K 1500s where "Silverado" was a trim level instead of the name of the truck itself.

Trim names aside, the change that's going to get the most Chevy fans excited is the inclusion of the next generation Chevy Small Block. The 2027 Silverado will have the 2.7-liter and 3.0-liter Duramax from the previous generation, but it will now also feature a new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8. These engines are based on what was recently announced as the new powerplant for the Corvette.