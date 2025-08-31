GM 5.3-Liter Vortec Engine: How Much Horsepower And Torque Does It Produce?

General Motors introduced the 5.3-liter Vortec V8 back in 1999 and kept it in production for 15 years. Over that time, it became one of the most popular small-block engines in GM's lineup, offering reliable dependability and solid performance. As it couldn't — and wasn't designed to — match the outright performance of other engines in GM's lineup at the time, it became a staple in trucks and SUVs, rather than GM's sportier models.

In terms of output, though, the 5.3 Vortec never disappointed, kicking out respectable numbers for its time. Power figures vary slightly across both generations and all iterations of the engine, but the 5.3-liter V8 always offered a good balance of both horsepower and torque. Early first-generation engines, built between 1999 and 2007, produced between 270 and 310 hp, alongside 315 to 335 lb-ft of torque.

If you want a bit more grunt from your Vortec, then second-generation variants should appeal. These were introduced in 2007 and saw incremental improvements introduced throughout the range. Among these improvements were features such as Active Fuel Management (AFM) and later Variable Valve Timing (VVT), which GM introduced for the 2010 model year. As a result, later 5.3-liter Vortec engines made between 300 and 325 hp and 320 to 350 lb-ft of torque, depending on the specific model. These improvements added a little extra capability to GM's truck and SUV range throughout the late '00s and early 2010s. After this point, it was replaced by the 5.3-liter Ecotec V8, which sported even more power and torque, and would even be paired up with an efficient hybrid system.