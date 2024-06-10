Did The Chevy SSR Always Have A Corvette Engine Under The Hood? Here's What To Know

If one were to track the development timeline of any of the major auto manufacturers, you'd see a steady stream of vehicle's that made it into production, and those that never got past the "concept car" phase. You'd likely also see that even major automakers occasionally went into production on a make that has concept car written all over it — and that may well have been the case for Chevrolet when it sent the SSR pickup truck to the assembly line.

The retro-inspired pickup first entered the concept car chat in 2000 when its wonky design was included among a dozen others conjured by GM's design team. Though it was a sight to admire on paper, the pickup-roadster mashup with a covered bed and convertible hardtop was, shall we say, out there — even in the concept car arena. But after a prototype wowed at the Detroit Auto Show, Chevy shocked the world by announcing the SSR was headed into production.

The wildly unconventional truck was part of Chevy's lineup between 2003 and 2006, with the manufacturer eventually pushing the SSR's automotive eccentricities to the max by equipping it with an LS2 V8 engine — the very same engine you'd find under the hood of a Corvette from that era. However, the first make of SSR did not pack quite as much punch under the hood, with the 2003 build coming equipped with a 5.3l V-8 engine whose 300 horsepower some deemed ill-equipped to sufficiently move it's 2.5 ton frame.