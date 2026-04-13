The 2026 GMC Canyon AT4X Is Serious About Going Off-Road (And Priced Accordingly)
My favorite part of off-roading has nothing to do with knobby tires, approach-and-departure angles, or underbody protection. High-tech suspension components and seats with their own suspension are exciting, but–for me–off-roading is about going places and seeing things I might not ever go or see otherwise.
I've taken lots of midsize pickup trucks off-roading lately, getting the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison covered in mud, commuting out to King of the Hammers in a Toyota Tacoma, and even doing some donuts in the dirt with a Ford Ranger. So I was happy to add another competent rig to the mix with GMC's latest midsize off-roading bruiser, the 2026 Canyon AT4X.
This time, I got to experience the local California superbloom — or at least a localized version of a Spring bloom. I loaded up the Canyon with all my camping gear, keen on spending a few nights under the open stars. And as was the case with the other mid-sizers, the best bit of the off-roading experience in a pickup truck like the GMC Canyon AT4X was where it took me, though everything else about the drive was nearly as impressive.
Meant for off-roading, deep down at its core
Even if my focus during off-road adventures is on the beauty around me, I still have to pay attention to the capability of whatever I'm testing. In the case of the Canyon, it didn't disappoint. The AT4X trim has 10.7 inches of ground clearance, impressive approach and departure angles of 36.9 and 35 degrees, respectively, and all the hardware you could ask for.
The double-digit ground clearance is achieved using Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 3-inch lift, with underbody protection done via skid plates and big off-road rockers.
It's a tricky balance to test a truck's limits when you're flying solo, so I did my best to find some challenging trails without too much risk of getting stuck. Over every bit of criss-cross articulation terrain I could find, and with every steep hill (incline or decline), the Canyon was faultless. It's a truly impressive off-roader. At higher speeds, across uneven terrain, it felt secure and stable. Going up steep grades, in the right gear, there was plenty of torque available at low RPMs to keep momentum, and the gas pedal was light enough to not cause unintended or jerky acceleration.
Four-cylinder power is all you get these days
The Canyon has gone through a number of different powertrains over the years. There was a V8 stuffed under the hood at one point, as well as a few strange inline 5-cylinder choices, a 2.8-liter turbodiesel option, and, of course, there was the V6 from the previous-generation. The current Canyon, however, gets just one engine choice: a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder that's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The engine produces 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. It's enough to make the Canyon feel peppy, though not exactly sporty or high-performance. On the open highway, if you give the Canyon a foot full of throttle input, it downshifts nicely and makes passes without too much effort. It doesn't quite match the character of the aggressive exterior vibe of the AT4X, nor does it excite like a larger displacement powertrain could, but it's sufficient.
The basic rear-wheel drive versions of the Canyon are rated by the EPA to return 20 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway), but the AT4X drops from there to an estimate of 17 mpg combined. Normally, with big, rough-and-tumble pickups, I find the EPA's estimates to be a bit optimistic, but during my time behind the wheel of the Canyon, they were spot on. Combined freeway, city, and off-road driving left me with an average of 17 mpg. So, while the Canyon is no Prius, it at least meets expectations.
On the pavement and in the real world
Out in the dirt, the Canyon got a lot of respect. Passersby gave me the thumbs up, campsite managers complimented me on the truck, and the occasional dirt bike rider would stop and stare before giving me an approving nod. It's a good-looking pickup that hasn't gone overboard with added flare, which means it's avoided a pitfall that a few other trucks headed straight towards. It also wasn't met with derision in the city.
Sometimes, with over-the-top pickup trucks I test, they receive some aggressive side-eye from other city dwellers who feel like big pickups don't belong in the city. The Canyon didn't feel like it got that sort of negative attention, though. It was also totally capable when life threw me a few curvy roads.
While the Multimatic suspension is primarily aimed at improving off-road capability, it also does wonders for the Canyon's handling capabilities. It feels relatively flat around canyon corners, with well-weighted steering. In tight spots, it still feels like a big truck, but it's more maneuverable than something like the full-size Sierra — a virtue I appreciate living in a crowded city like Los Angeles. Yes, the lift and bigger tires make it feel upsized, but it's not unmanageable.
Comfortable for an off-roader
Up front, the Canyon is spacious and comfortable. The seats have sturdy bolsters that hold you in place, especially in the sort of bouncy situations you'll find yourself in while off-roading. The back seat, like a lot of back seats in the midsize pickup class, is cramped. Adults can fit, but your vocal friends will complain on road trips, especially if they're tall.
The ride quality is a bit stiff when you've got the Canyon's tires inflated to their maximum capacity. Since it was just me in the truck, and I had some off-roading to do, I was able to drop a few PSI out of the tires, which softened up the ride a bit – an especially useful difference when it was bouncing over rocks and other small obstacles.
There was a bit of the hum from the mud-terrain tires (regardless of PSI), but it wasn't loud enough to be a concern. Simply crank up the tunes a bit, and the tire noise goes away. Inside, the Canyon does separate itself from the Colorado with some contrast stitching and unique materials, but it'll all feel familiar to any legacy GM owner.
The right amount of modern driver aids
More than just off-road capable, the Canyon also has a long list of standard tech features. It naturally gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a big 11.3-inch infotainment screen and an 11-inch driver display. The AT4X also gets the upgraded Bose stereo, which isn't exactly an audiophile's ideal sound system, but it's loud and clear enough at max volume for a bit of bad-singing in-car karaoke.
While it's useful in parking scenarios, the 360-degree camera on the AT4X is particularly helpful when you're off-roading. It gets even more helpful when you're off-roading alone and trying not to slash the sidewall of a tire on a sharp rock or errant branch. The AT4X has underbody camera views that can spot obstacles underneath the truck, too, another great feature for solo off-roading.
Missing from this generation of GMC trucks, however, is one of my favorite features. Many GM products used to have split-heated seats that offered the choice between heating your butt and your back, or just your back. For someone who's begrudgingly getting older, that back-only heater was a class-leading feature that set some GM interiors apart. Unfortunately, that can't be had on the Canyon anymore, but the regular heated seats did work just fine.
The cost conundrum of midsize trucks
Without any compact pickup trucks to speak of in GMC or GM's lineup, the midsize class is where they enter the market. And with the Canyon being a premium product positioned above its sibling, the Colorado, prices start relatively high. The base Work Truck configuration of the Colorado, for instance, has an MSRP of $34,495 (including $2,095 destination fee). The base Elevation trim of the Canyon starts at $40,995; it comes with significantly more equipment, but that's the delta we're working with here. And at the top of the trim levels, it's a similar story.
The Colorado ZR2 is priced at $52,295, before you start loading any options into the mix, while the Canyon AT4X starts at $59,395. That's pricey, but it's significantly less than a Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro (it has a starting price of $66,045), while the budget maxxed-out-off-road-trim in the class is probably the Ford Ranger Raptor at $58,965.
As is the case with just about every pickup truck on sale today, the Canyon is available with all sorts of customization options that bring the price up, but that also make the truck a bit more capable. The bead-lock-capable wheels equipped to my test truck, for example, added $3,695 to the price tag, and that was just one option. The as-tested price of this particular truck was $63,525. Yikes.
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X verdict
So it's nearly unflappable off-road, it's got a decent amount of power, and it can handle city life without any complaints, but the price crosses well into GMC Sierra 1500 territory. That's alongside a number of impressive other full-size rigs, too: a tough spot to squeeze into. It's nearly $60k for this particular trim level, but even at that price point the Canyon AT4X is just as capable and comfortable as any mid-size rival.
I'll freely admit that I didn't use all of the Canyon's capability during my test, so there may be some small differences in the sorts of obstacles it can tackle versus rivals like the Tacoma TRD Pro and the Ranger Raptor, but I'd also assert that most owners will treat this truck the same way I did. The typical owner will probably take their pickup camping, blast through the desert or the swamp, bounce off rocks, get things a bit dusty, and they'll enjoy every moment. And in those environments, where the hardware is a means to an end, the Canyon is beyond reproach.