The 2026 GMC Canyon AT4X Is Serious About Going Off-Road (And Priced Accordingly)

My favorite part of off-roading has nothing to do with knobby tires, approach-and-departure angles, or underbody protection. High-tech suspension components and seats with their own suspension are exciting, but–for me–off-roading is about going places and seeing things I might not ever go or see otherwise.

I've taken lots of midsize pickup trucks off-roading lately, getting the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison covered in mud, commuting out to King of the Hammers in a Toyota Tacoma, and even doing some donuts in the dirt with a Ford Ranger. So I was happy to add another competent rig to the mix with GMC's latest midsize off-roading bruiser, the 2026 Canyon AT4X.

This time, I got to experience the local California superbloom — or at least a localized version of a Spring bloom. I loaded up the Canyon with all my camping gear, keen on spending a few nights under the open stars. And as was the case with the other mid-sizers, the best bit of the off-roading experience in a pickup truck like the GMC Canyon AT4X was where it took me, though everything else about the drive was nearly as impressive.