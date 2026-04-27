Ford F-150 Vs Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Which Truck Holds Its Value Better?

Prices for new vehicles continue to rise across the board due to the impact of tariffs, but KBB says that Americans are also increasingly picking pricier vehicles over their more affordable counterparts. The full-size truck segment has seen a particularly sharp rise in buyers choosing high-spec vehicles, pushing the average new price in March 2026 to $65,964. That's 2.8% higher than a year ago and significantly higher than the average new-vehicle price of $49,275.

With buyers paying so much for their trucks, picking a model with high resale value can make a notable difference. No one wants a nasty surprise when it comes time to trade in their vehicle for an upgrade, but different data sources seemingly offer a conflicting picture about how much America's two most popular trucks, the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500, can be expected to lose.

According to data from iSeeCars, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is expected to lose the largest share of its value among new pickup trucks, depreciating by 39.7% over a five-year period. The Ford F-150 should retain a slightly bigger chunk of its sticker price, depreciating by 37.9%.

Other data sources suggest that it's the Silverado that might end up holding more of its value over the same period. Based on an annual mileage of 13,500 miles, CarEdge estimates that a new Silverado will depreciate 43% after its first five years on the road, while the F-150 will lose 50% of its value on average.