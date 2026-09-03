10 Useful OnePlus Phone Accessories Worth Adding To Your Wishlist In 2026
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Like, most modern phone brands, OnePlus nows let you attach magnetic accessories to its phones (albeit with a supported case), even though it has pulled back from selling its phones directly in North America and Europe. The OnePlus 15's Sandstone Magnetic Case introduced a proper magnetic ring to the lineup, opening the door to an entire ecosystem of chargers, mounts, and wallets that had previously been locked to iPhones and Samsung phones.
Just like how Apple's MagSafe charger works with Samsung phones, a phone doesn't need to be an iPhone to tap into Apple's magnetic ecosystem. Most of the products lean on using the same Qi2 and USB-C standards, so a phone really just needs the right ring, either built into it or added through a case. That means OnePlus users can gain the same flexibility.
We have rounded up some nice magnetic accessories that you can use with your OnePlus phone. These gadgets are picked for real-world usefulness rather than just brand matching, and also have been cross-checked against ratings, specs, and reviews.
OnePlus 15 magnetic case
The OnePlus 15 Magnetic case is what makes everything else on this list usable. Since the OnePlus 15 doesn't come with magnets built in, you'll need one of these to use magnetic accessories, and you cannot go wrong with the official case offered by OnePlus itself. Specifically the Sandstone one, it has a textured and grippy finish, which is the signature OnePlus feel that longtime fans specifically asked for.
It doesn't add much bulk to the OnePlus 15 phone, and it is just 1.3 millimeters thick, which means you will barely notice it. The case houses N52-grade magnets, strong enough to hold power banks, wallets, and car mounts securely in place. The cameras get protection thanks to the raised edges around the camera module, and OnePlus rates this case for solid drop protection.
Unfortunately, for those living in North America or Europe, you cannot get the OnePlus 15 Magnetic case from the official website. However, you can still get it officially from Amazon for $39.99, which probably has faster shipping anyway.
Once you have gotten your magnetic case, there is a world of magnetic accessories that extend your phone's capabilities. Aside from the Sandstone color, you can also purchase this official magnetic case in AramidFiber color, which changes the texture and adds a bright orange line on the camera module that stands out.
Anker MagGo power bank
OnePlus does not sell its power banks in the U.S. anymore, so the next best thing is probably going to come from a brand most people trust. The Anker MagGo power bank snaps onto any phone running a Qi2- or MagSafe-style magnetic case. Once you have sorted out the magnetic case for your OnePlus 15, this power bank will snap onto the back of your phone and charge it without a cable.
While the magnet power bank OnePlus used to sell was limited to 5,000 mAh, but Anker's offers 10,000 mAh. It is paired with 15W wireless output and 30W USB-C port output. So, it can top up your OnePlus phone fast without adding much bulk. It has a metal frame and also comes with a built-in kickstand that you can use to stand your phone while charging or consuming content, a feature even the official OnePlus power bank did not offer.
On Amazon, this Anker MagGo power bank is available for $69.99 and is available in a range of colors: Green, Black, Pink, and White. Anker is one of the best brands for power banks and is known for its reliability and consistent output. For anyone wanting a cable-free charging solution, it is a safer buy than many options available online.
OnePlus Buds 4
While the market is flooded with wireless earbuds available in all different price ranges, OnePlus' own latest OnePlus Buds 4 is a great companion for a OnePlus phone. These earbuds pack a 55dB dual-driver ANC setup along with a dedicated DAC chip and LHDC 5.0 support. This is something quite rare for earbuds in this price range and gives noticeably richer sound than most competitors.
Battery life is another strong point for the OnePlus Buds 4. The company has rated it for up to 45 hours of use, when combined with the charge held by the case. So, a multi-day trip shouldn't require packing a charging cable or another pair of earbuds as backup. The touch controls are simple to use, without accidental taps that plague some cheaper earbuds. It is available in two different colors: Green and Black. The OnePlus Buds 4 have a long ear tip, unlike some other options that go directly inside your ear.
In SlashGear's review of the OnePlus Buds 4, we tested them directly for sound quality, battery, and performance, and came away impressed with how much it can deliver for the price. They are unfortunately not available on the official website in the U.S., but you can get them on Amazon for $114.99.
OnePlus Watch 4
When it comes to smartwatches, Samsung and Apple are typically the big brands that come to mind. However, Android has a much bigger ecosystem of Wear OS smartwatches, and it includes the OnePlus Watch 4. This watch can give serious competition to the Apple Watch in terms of battery life, with OnePlus rating it to last up to 120 hours per charge in smartwatch mode. This means the watch can run for as long as five days — more than most Wear OS competitors.
The hardware inside the watch is pretty interesting, as it can switch between a low-power chip for everyday tracking and more capable one for heavier tasks like GPS-based workouts. This is one of the ways the OnePlus Watch 4 preserves battery instead of letting it burn in the background. The display is made up of sapphire crystal and the bezel around it is made of titanium. It runs on Wear OS 6, supports 100-plus sports modes, and has 5ATM, IP68, and MIL‑STD‑810H durability.
We at SlashGear, reviewed the OnePlus Watch 3 and really like the battery life of the watch, and the OnePlus Watch 4 builds on that plus adds multiple improvements. Unfortunately, since no OnePlus hardware is being sold in the U.S. or Europe, the OnePlus Watch 4 is not available on the official website. But you can get it from Amazon for $429.
Scosche MAGDMB MagicMount car mount
A magnetic phone mount eliminates the issue of fumbling around with clip-style mounts, and the Scosche MAGDMB is one of the most highly rated around, across 40,000-plus customer reviews. Once you have a magnetic case on your OnePlus 15 smartphone, you can easily snap your phone into this magnetic mount head without needing to align anything. The Scosche MAGDMB magnetic mount has a 360-degree adjustable head, meaning the phone can switch between portrait and landscape without unclipping it first.
This is of great importance when you don't want your phone blocking your view or the AC vents. Scosche also designed this magnetic mount base to sit flush against the dashboard, so there is no wobble when your car goes over a bump or rough roads. This is a major problem on some cheaper mounts. For $9.99 on Amazon, you get good build quality but you should note that you need to use the provided metal plates to mount your phones, since this is not MagSafe compatible.
On the back of this mount, you also get a small clip, where you can clip your cable and continue charging the phone without the cable swinging on your dashboard. And if mount doesn't quite seem like the one for you, there are a bunch of other options on the market so you can shop around a bit to find your favorite.
Orzero OnePlus 15 screen protector and camera lens kit
When you purchase a smartphone, one of the first things that you should get along with a case is a screen protector. While the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the OnePlus 15 is tougher than what was shipped on older models, it's still not scratch-proof. With a decade of experience in the tech field, I personally feel like these are just marketing gimmicks, and there is no better way to protect your phone screen than applying a screen protector to it.
The Orzero screen protector also comes with camera lens protectors, so you are getting all-around protection for your phone's vulnerable areas. It costs only $8.99 on Amazon, and based on the reviews, people seem highly satisfied with its quality. The interesting part is that you aren't getting just one screen protector, but three in total. These screen protectors are rated for 9H hardness.
The camera lens protectors are also precisely cut to make sure that night shots and flash photos aren't affected, since this is a major issue with budget camera lens protectors. Tech reviewers have also praised the Orzero screen protector and picked this bundle as their top overall recommendation for the OnePlus 15.
ESR MagSafe Wallet
A magnetic wallet may sound unnecessary to many, unless you dislike having to carry a separate cardholder or wallet. Of course, there are risks involved — if you lose your smartphone, you are also losing your cards — but if you are careful enough, a magnetic wallet can be your best companion. The ESR MagSafe wallet can hold up to 5 cards and works great with a OnePlus 15 snapped with a magnetic case.
This magnetic wallet comes with RFID blocking so nothing gets skimmed while it is in your pocket. ESR's magnets are noticeably stronger than most third-party wallets in the same price range, which is one of the reasons why ESR's HaloLock lineup made it to the top of SlashGear's list of the best MagSafe wallets. The wallet does not slide off when pulling the phone out of a bag or tight jeans, which is one of the most common complaints of cheaper magnetic wallets.
The ESE magnetic wallet is available in multiple color options. But they are available at different prices on Amazon. The cheapest one is the black color, which is retailing for $12.98.
Zbhishe Magnetic finger ring
Modern phones are getting bigger and bigger, and many people with small hands generally find reaching the top corners of the phone quite challenging without doing finger gymnastics. A magnetic ring solves this issue and gives excellent one-handed grip on big-screen phones like the OnePlus 15. And unlike other cheap finger rings that stick to the back of the phone or case with tape, this one from Zbhishe can attach to the magnetic case.
The finger ring is available for $14.90 on Amazon. It can double as a mini kickstand and fold flat when not in use. Since it relies purely on magnets rather than adhesive, it can be repositioned easily, or even pulled off entirely without trouble. It is available in different color options: Grey, Colorful, Silver, and Rose Gold. You can pick one matching your phone's color or the one you like.
The Zbhishe magnetic ring is a small accessory but gets used constantly once it is on your phone. It is one of the cheapest ways to fix an awkward one-hand grip and also make it stand when you want to watch content.
Cooya 80W SuperVOOC car charger
OnePlus's fast charging tech is one of its main selling points, but using many generic car chargers throws away most of the speed. The Cooya 80W SuperVOOC car charger does not force you to make that compromise, built specifically to negotiate the higher wattage that OnePlus phones are designed to be charged at. Its dedicated "Super" port can hit up to 80W for SuperVOOC-capable models instead of falling back to a slower universal fast-charging protocol. This matters most on longer drives, where a phone is busy in navigation, playing music, and also using a mobile data connection simultaneously.
With this fast car charger, you can top up your phone quickly and then freely use it without the hassle of being limited by a cable. The Cooya 80W SuperVOOC car charger is bundled with a 3.3-foot USB-A to USB-C cable with a built-in voltage monitor and LED light, so it is easy to find the port at night.
Using the wrong charger not only means slow charging, but it can also stress the battery over time. You should use the right charger for your phone so that nothing wrong happens with the battery and the phone.
Anker Prime 3-in-1 wireless charging station
OnePlus used to sell AIRVOOC, which wasn't just a charging pad — it was a fan-cooled, wall-powered magnetic charger, built to push high wattage without overheating the phone. Since it is no longer available in the U.S., the Anker Prime 3-in-1 wireless charging station is next best thing you'll find on Amazon. It delivers 25W through Qi2.2's magnetic alignment and pairs it with TEC active cooling, which is the same semiconductor-based cooling approach as OnePlus's fan.
Since the charging pad runs on the open Qi2.2 standard, it works with any phone wearing a Qi2-compatible magnetic case, including a OnePlus 15 in its Sandstone case, even though the bundled Apple Watch and AirPods charging are extra spots that OnePlus owners may not use. It also comes with a 65W USB-C adapter in the box, so there is no guessing on power delivery, and a small display shows real-time wattage and temperature.
While it is pricier than a basic pad, and not everyone would find usefulness in this one, but it is a solid alternative to AIRVOOC, which OnePlus used to sell. The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Qi2.2 MagSafe compatible 25W wireless charging station is available for $159.99 on Amazon.
Methodology
This list draws on hands-on experience as a former OnePlus owner who used the brand's magnetic case ecosystem, SuperVOOC fast charging, and other OnePlus-specific gadgets across multiple generations before switching phones. Every pick was cross-checked against official specs and current retail listings on Amazon for charging wattage, magnet grade, and battery capacity, so nothing here is guesswork.
Because OnePlus accessories largely run on the same USB-C, Qi, and magnetic-ring standards used across Android, almost every product on this list works just as well for Samsung, Google, and other Android owners and not just current OnePlus 13/15-series users. Also, since OnePlus has shut down its operations in North America and Europe, we have included alternative gadget links.