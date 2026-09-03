10 Useful OnePlus Phone Accessories Worth Adding To Your Wishlist In 2026

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Like, most modern phone brands, OnePlus nows let you attach magnetic accessories to its phones (albeit with a supported case), even though it has pulled back from selling its phones directly in North America and Europe. The OnePlus 15's Sandstone Magnetic Case introduced a proper magnetic ring to the lineup, opening the door to an entire ecosystem of chargers, mounts, and wallets that had previously been locked to iPhones and Samsung phones.

Just like how Apple's MagSafe charger works with Samsung phones, a phone doesn't need to be an iPhone to tap into Apple's magnetic ecosystem. Most of the products lean on using the same Qi2 and USB-C standards, so a phone really just needs the right ring, either built into it or added through a case. That means OnePlus users can gain the same flexibility.

We have rounded up some nice magnetic accessories that you can use with your OnePlus phone. These gadgets are picked for real-world usefulness rather than just brand matching, and also have been cross-checked against ratings, specs, and reviews.