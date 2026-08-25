5 Downsides Of Buying A Gaming PC In 2026

This will come as no surprise to anyone familiar with desktop computing, but just in case: Prices are absolutely bonkers insane right now thanks to the global RAM shortage. PC Part Picker's Price Trends graphs say it all. A 256GB SATA SSD that would have cost you around $25 in early 2025 will now cost you an average of $75; an NVMe of the same capacity also once cost $25 and has since exploded to just shy of $100. RAM is no different. Two 8GB sticks of DDR4 used to run you $50 on average, and now it's north of $150; two sticks of 16GB DDR5 rose from less than $100 on average to now over $400, a more than fourfold increase. Video cards are also rising in some cases. Bear in mind, these are averages. The ceiling of how expensive things can get is much higher in every instance.

As if that wasn't bad enough, expert opinions suggest we'll be stuck in this rut until at least 2027 — likely longer — and pricing can easily get more egregious than it already is. It is hands down the worst time to buy a gaming PC. To be fair, it's industry-wide, with the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 having suffered price increases, but consoles are still (generally) cheaper than comparable PCs.

Since storage and memory are integral parts of any gaming PC — and since game install sizes easily surpass 100GB for recent AAA titles and those same titles have made 16GB a common baseline — you're going to be hurting when the bill comes due if you want enough storage to store your games and enough RAM to support them.