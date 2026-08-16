5 TV Mounting Options That Beat Using The Basic Wall Bracket

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A smart TV is an important part of any home setup. But the basic wall mount that comes with some TVs is doing no favors. It clamps the TV flat against the wall at one fixed angle, and once the holes are drilled, there's no going back. You're stuck watching it from that one angle, with no way to adjust it later if your couch or seating changes unless you're okay drilling another couple of holes in your wall. That's a lot of compromise for something you will stare at every evening for years.

The good news is that you don't have to settle for that boring basic wall mount bracket. Once you've got the right tools for the job, the real decision is picking a mount that matches the vibe of the room and how you have envisioned it. A gamer wants full focus and high performance, while families just want something discreet that doesn't distract during meals but matches the aesthetics of the room. But before you commit to any permanent holes, it's worth thinking through what wall mounting a TV really involves, since not every living room setup calls for drilling in the first place.

Below are five different types of TV mounting options that solve problems a fixed bracket simply cannot. This includes tight viewing angles, wasted corner space, low ceilings, and rental walls that nobody is allowed to touch. Some cost more than a basic bracket; some don't cost a cent extra beyond a bit of planning.