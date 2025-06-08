Can You Mount A TV From The Ceiling?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mounting a television to the ceiling in your home doesn't fit everyone's aesthetic, but it can be done. If you decide that the ceiling mount TV option is right for you, the first thing you'll need is a quality ceiling mounting system. Fortunately, Amazon has multiple affordably priced TV ceiling mounting options.

Amazon's highest rated ceiling TV mount option from Putilsen Mount, priced at $62.99 with 4.8 stars, fits most LCD, LED, and OLED flat screen televisions from 43 to 86 inches weighing up to 132 pounds. The Putilsen Mount is made from alloy steel and offers up to 25 degrees of tilt angle adjustment, 19.1 to 36.4 inches of ceiling-to-center-of-mounting-plate-adjustment, and 360 degrees of swivel to optimize viewing angles.

Before ordering any television mount, you should know that TV mounts are not universal. While the Putilsen mounting plate accepts a variety of VESA patterns including 200x200, 300x300, 400x400, 600x400, and multiple options in between, you should verify that it has an option that matches the pattern on the back of your television. To achieve a clean look when installed, the mount's hollow tube structure allows concealing the necessary cords and cables directly from the back of the television up to the ceiling.

