Can You Mount A TV From The Ceiling?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Mounting a television to the ceiling in your home doesn't fit everyone's aesthetic, but it can be done. If you decide that the ceiling mount TV option is right for you, the first thing you'll need is a quality ceiling mounting system. Fortunately, Amazon has multiple affordably priced TV ceiling mounting options.
Amazon's highest rated ceiling TV mount option from Putilsen Mount, priced at $62.99 with 4.8 stars, fits most LCD, LED, and OLED flat screen televisions from 43 to 86 inches weighing up to 132 pounds. The Putilsen Mount is made from alloy steel and offers up to 25 degrees of tilt angle adjustment, 19.1 to 36.4 inches of ceiling-to-center-of-mounting-plate-adjustment, and 360 degrees of swivel to optimize viewing angles.
Before ordering any television mount, you should know that TV mounts are not universal. While the Putilsen mounting plate accepts a variety of VESA patterns including 200x200, 300x300, 400x400, 600x400, and multiple options in between, you should verify that it has an option that matches the pattern on the back of your television. To achieve a clean look when installed, the mount's hollow tube structure allows concealing the necessary cords and cables directly from the back of the television up to the ceiling.
What you should know before mounting a television to your ceiling
The first thing that may deter you from going the DIY route to installing a ceiling mount for your television is that you'll need to be on a ladder high enough to reach the ceiling where you want the mount installed. If you don't have a good ladder, you could rent one or buy a ladder from Harbor Freight that meets your current needs, and for future projects.
Unless you have an electrical outlet in the ceiling where you want the television mounted, you'll need to install one, which, in many cases, will require a licensed electrician. Otherwise, you'll have to run an extension cord and hide it with a cable management system, like this paintable ZhiYo cord cover, but it might not fit your style. You might also need a cable to feed the TV input if you're not a cord-cutter.
The exact location of the ceiling mounting bracket requires some consideration as well. If your desired location is very high, such as on a vaulted ceiling, you will likely need a specialized mount with an extended mounting pole. Also, if your preferred mounting location falls between ceiling joists, the structural components above the actual ceiling, you'll need to reinforce that area to hold the weight of the mount and television combined. Otherwise, you could shift the location to one side or another to use the closest joist.