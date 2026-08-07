Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Wall Mounting That New TV

If you live in a tiny apartment, you may want to save your floor space for other furniture. In some cases, a minimalist aesthetic also requires being able to hide your home theater's cables inside a wall, so they don't run across the floor. And if you're particular about optimizing your TV for the best viewing angle, mounting can elevate it to a height that can be difficult to replicate with a store-bought console. Importantly, TVs mounted on the wall are less likely to be tipped over, a safety consideration that's especially important if you have small children.

But there are plenty of mistakes you should avoid when mounting, especially if you don't want it to end up damaging your TV. To start with, buying the right kind of mount can help you avoid a ton of possible accidents. If it's not possible to buy a mount from the same manufacturer when you initially buy your TV, it's important to take note of both the dimensions of your screen and the maximum weight capacity. Next, you'll want to make sure you have all the right equipment and take the time to really find the optimal position for viewing. Apart from the angle, it's also good to think about aesthetics and glare from windows.

If you're not committed to using a TV, a projector might be better suited to your space. Although there are some things you should consider when using a projector as a TV replacement, such as investing in projector screens, sound quality, and maintenance requirements.