Can You Wall Mount A TV Without Drilling Holes?

Wall-mounting a TV can be a fairly straightforward process for homeowners that have the right tools for the job. But it's easy to make mistakes when mounting a TV and if you'd rather not drill into the wall, you may want to go a different route. Luckily, you do have some options though there are some caveats with each one.

Floor-to-ceiling TV mounts give you a wall-mounted look without attaching anything to the wall. These systems use a vertical pole that runs between the floor and the ceiling to support the TV, allowing you to position the screen without drilling into drywall. Some models are designed to support large TVs and use standard mounting patterns, making them a viable option for renters. However, they do require a solid floor and ceiling surface and need enough space for the poles to be installed correctly.

No-stud TV mounts work by distributing the weight of the TV through a bracket system. However, these mounts do attach to drywall using anchors and can still require drilling for other hardware. When installed correctly, they can work for smaller TVs. Some homeowners use adhesive wall brackets to secure the mounting hardware directly to smooth surfaces. But this method is usually not recommended for large, heavier TVs. If the adhesive were to fail at any point, your entire setup could come down. Plus, moving the TV after the fact could be challenging, as the adhesive could leave residue behind.