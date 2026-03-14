This Might Be The Worst Way To Mount Your TV

Now that the average TV isn't a massive, heavy behemoth that's as deep as it is tall and wide, it's easier than ever to mount one on a wall. This can be both an aesthetic choice as well as a functional one if you don't have somewhere sturdy to set it down. However, mounting can be done wrong, resulting in a TV that won't stay in the wall and a wall damaged by poor planning. The worst way to mount a TV on the wall involves choosing a spot on your wall that lacks the proper support for it and using hardware that's ill-equipped to keep your TV on the wall securely.

It's easy to make lots of mistakes when mounting a TV, with the two aforementioned missteps combining to create a worst-case scenario. Looking at the wall situation, not taking the time to find a stud to drill the mount hardware into can end disastrously. Studs connect the TV bracket to the frame of the home, providing a secure, lasting grip. Without studs, lone screws won't have a strong hold on the wall and will sooner or later fall right out, thanks to the TV's weight and the power of gravity pulling them past their limits. Thus, a new TV and a wall patching kit will be needed.

Fortunately, avoiding this worst possible TV mounting scenario is not only possible, but easy and affordable. Here's how to mount a TV the right and safe way.