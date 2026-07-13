Why Don't Most TVs Have Center Stands Anymore?

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When shopping for a new television, the primary focus is usually on the display technology (OLED, LCD, QLED), resolution, high-dynamic range (HDR) quality, and sports or gaming support. Some of these things are even features you shouldn't buy a smart TV without. However, one aspect of a new TV you might not have considered is its feet. Flat screens used to have beefy stands that sprouted from the center of the unit, and spread out to a wide base, offering ample stability. These days, you may have noticed that instead of a robust center foundation, you get these little feet that prop up the screen from either side.

There are several reasons for the change from a center base to the wide-set, smaller feet. For one thing, more people have been gravitating toward wall-mounting their TVs rather than placing them on furniture. In addition, modern TVs have become significantly lighter and thinner, perhaps not requiring the same level of support as earlier models.

However, while no manufacturers have confirmed it, some suspect cost-cutting measures are behind the change. Users across various forums speculate that making a solid center stand would cost more than producing a set of thin legs that attach at the ends. Without actual proof, it's hard to say whether this is true or not.