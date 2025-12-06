From their earliest inception in the 19th century, there have been significant advancements in television technology. We have moved from buying box-shaped, chunky cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs to sleek and portable wall-mounted ones. Televisions gained color in the 1960s and became smart in the year 2008, when Samsung introduced the Pavv Bordeaux 750. It featured built-in internet, letting users stream videos from YouTube and other video and audio streaming services. However, with the world increasingly reliant on streaming services, "cord-cutting" became mainstream in 2015, leading to an even bigger uptick in the popularity of smart TVs. Amidst this, one thing that turned out to be beneficial for the end user was that TVs became cheaper, even as the tech inside them has gotten better.

The results? What once was a luxury is now an affordable staple. While smart TVs became cheap, it gave rise to a new problem -– confusion among buyers on which smart TV to pick. The market is flooded with smart TV acronyms such as OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED, making it more difficult than ever to pick the right one. Today, things like picture quality, operating system, processing power, and AI features are some of the important factors helpful in letting you decide which smart TV you should invest in.

Unlike a smartphone, a television isn't something that you might trade in every year for a newer model. A smart TV is a critical long-term investment, and picking the right one with the right set of features can make or break your experience. Which is why, in this guide, we have compiled a list of features that cuts through the noise and future-proofs your next TV purchase.