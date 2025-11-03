6 TV Features You Paid For (But Likely Never Use)

Television was invented in 1884, and back then, it was a novelty item. The first color TV arrived in the 1960s, and over the years, televisions became more affordable, and they were found in almost all well-to-do households. However, one thing remained constant: you had a limited set of channels and had to watch whatever was displayed. Today, things have changed, and streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc., have taken over. A smart TV brings all these, plus a plethora of additional features, to your home.

It won't be wrong to place modern-day smart TVs between a smartphone and a television. You can use almost all apps on a smart TV that you can use on your phone. That's not all. Smart TVs come with so many productivity features and settings, such as web browsing, voice control, phone mirroring, video calling, playing games, acting as a secondary monitor, etc. Smart TVs from major brands run on their own dedicated operating systems and come with brand-specific features that elevate your viewing experience. Fun fact: Samsung was the first in the world to launch a smart TV – the PAVV Bordeaux TV 750 – in 2008.

Since companies are introducing new features quite often, there is a high chance that you might not be using every feature your smart TV is capable of, and just scratching the surface. Here, we have compiled a list of smart TV features you may have never used but have likely paid for.