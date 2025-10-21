5 Smart Gadgets For Your Home That Users Say Aren't Worth The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For people who love living in a connected world, the possibilities are endless for how to mix and match technology in your home. These days, it's possible to make your entire house smart from your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and even your home's exterior. In fact, there are even ways to use smart home gadgets in unexpected ways, which add more bang for your buck because you can utilize them for things other than their actual intended purpose.

While some gadgets can change your life (or at least enhance your everyday experience) in significant ways, other gadgets can be a waste of money. While one can argue that value is relative, there are some objective ways to determine whether a gadget is worth your hard-earned cash. In some cases, it can be that the product just doesn't do what it says it will, or does it so poorly that users are complaining about it. If you're wondering which smart gadgets have missed the mark, here are some that users say aren't worth adding to your cart, along with some possible alternatives you might consider instead.