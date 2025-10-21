5 Smart Gadgets For Your Home That Users Say Aren't Worth The Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For people who love living in a connected world, the possibilities are endless for how to mix and match technology in your home. These days, it's possible to make your entire house smart from your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and even your home's exterior. In fact, there are even ways to use smart home gadgets in unexpected ways, which add more bang for your buck because you can utilize them for things other than their actual intended purpose.
While some gadgets can change your life (or at least enhance your everyday experience) in significant ways, other gadgets can be a waste of money. While one can argue that value is relative, there are some objective ways to determine whether a gadget is worth your hard-earned cash. In some cases, it can be that the product just doesn't do what it says it will, or does it so poorly that users are complaining about it. If you're wondering which smart gadgets have missed the mark, here are some that users say aren't worth adding to your cart, along with some possible alternatives you might consider instead.
DQUGUVY Air Purifier
Priced at a little under $17, the DQUGUVY Air Purifier has been rated 3.9 stars by over 160 people on Amazon. Capable of purifying up to 322 sq. ft. every 30 minutes, it has a 3-stage HEPA air purifier system. It offers two modes of operation, with one option that is even supposed to run at an incredibly quiet 15 dB. On its own, those features don't sound so bad, but feedback from users is that it doesn't deliver. Several people shared that it just did not work, and there were concerns over it being too small and failing to clear smoke. Unlike similar-sized models, there were complaints that it's also not very portable since it needs to be plugged into a socket. Buyers also cautioned about not being able to turn off or change the LED light, plus problems buying replacement filters.
If you're willing to spend about $20 more, there are plenty of other popular options that have satisfied customers. For example, the FULMINARE Air Purifier scored significantly higher, with average ratings at 4.4 stars from over 4,000 Amazon users. That said, cheap air purifiers often come with a lot of caveats, such as poor efficiency and durability. They often lack some of the more advanced features, such as advanced filter technology and being able to be controlled via smartphone.
Planetarium Galaxy Projector
Whether you're a parent to a child who wants to be an astronaut one day or an adult who just loves being under the sky, the idea of having a galaxy projector is great. In the past, you may have had to travel to a planetarium to marvel, but it's now possible to do this from your home with a tabletop projector. However, not all galaxy projectors are alike, with some options like the SIXDEFLY Space Projector falling short.
Retailing for $21.99, the SIXDEFLY Space Projector has an average rating of 3.9 stars from 180 Amazon customers. With 13 different views ranging from the solar system to Earth and various galaxies, SIXDEFLY states that the 4K HD display is designed to project an area of approximately 756 sq. ft. In addition, it's made to operate at only 30 dB (or as loud as a whisper) with auto timer features, which make it ideal for bedtime.
Unfortunately, a lot of customers have complained that they were disappointed with its clarity, citing an inability to focus even in small spaces. One user, who loved the larger version from the same company, mentioned that its light output left much to be desired. So, although it's double the price, the Rossetta Galaxy Projector, which joins our list of essential man cave tech, might still be a better deal. Apart from being rated 4.3 stars by 12,000+ people, it also has a remote and Bluetooth speakers built in.
Sengled Smart Light Bulbs
While some less popular gadgets are worth trying, not all of them are worth the gamble, especially when it comes to functional things that you use every day, like lights. Knowing this, there's a laundry list of reasons why the Sengled Smart Light Bulbs lag behind the competition. With options to connect via Zigbee or the internet, the Sengled Smart Light Bulbs can be controlled via remote control, app, or smart home systems like Alexa, Smart Things, or Google Home. Apart from being dimmable, Sengled shares that you can control more than 60 bulbs at a time, which you can group together. Not to mention, you can set routines and countdowns to automate parts of your day.
Despite being priced at just under $18, the 4-pack Sengled Smart Light Bulbs has failed to impress most of its buyers. In fact, over 10,000 Amazon users have rated it an average rating of 3.7 stars, with almost a quarter even handing a 1-star rating. Among the most frequently mentioned issues is the poor reliability and the lack of after-sales support. In particular, one of the most annoyed people mentioned how they had to set them up again every time there was a power outage. There were also peppered concerns about integration issues with existing smart home ecosystems, as well as the app not working properly. Alternatively, there are plenty of other highly-rated smart light bulb brands with manufacturers like Philips Hue, LIFX, TP-Link, and Wyze leading the pack.
QIOALET Mini Projector
There's a lot to think about when you're buying a portable projector. Aside from the price, things like the image quality, expected lighting conditions, battery life, and smart features can truly move the needle for you. Although most people don't buy mini projects expecting them to replace their television sets, it's still fair for people to expect a reasonable viewing experience tied to what they paid for. While the QIOALET Mini Projector may have initially appeared like a bargain at its $42.99 price point, a chunk of its hundred buyers still felt disappointed. With an average 3.9-star rating, 19% of reviewers thought it was only worth the abysmal rating of 1 star.
On the surface, this mini projector had a lot going for it with its rotatable base and 130-inch screen. With an Android 13 operating system, the company claimed that it can run all of the big streaming platforms, like Netflix and Disney+. Measuring a little under 20 cm on its longest side and weighing about 1.1 lbs, it is made to work with inputs from streaming sticks, laptops, and smartphones. On paper, it has all the makings of a good compact projector, except that users claim it doesn't work the way it should. A couple of users shared that it doesn't launch with the Netflix app, as well as a ton of other TV apps. Out of the box, there were also repeated complaints that it was missing cables and would not turn on.
DANGSHAN Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager
Having clear and beautiful skin is often due to a combination of factors, including diet, hydration, exercise, and genetics. But there are also devices that claim they'll help improve your appearance. A lot of users seeking out effective beauty tools were disappointed when they tried the DANGSHAN Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager. A T-type face massager, the AA battery-powered unit is supposed to help products absorb into your skin more easily. Designed to vibrate up to 6,000 times per minute, DANGSHAN shares that it's also waterproof, but notes that it should not be fully submerged or used in the shower.
Selling for just under $12, a chunk of reviewers still thought it wasn't worth it. Netting itself an average rating of 3.8 stars from 4,600 people, over 20% thought it performed so poorly that it was only worth a single star. There were several people who complained that it either worked only for a short time or didn't work at all. In particular, a lot of users claimed that the prescribed battery size doesn't fit the compartment. What's worse is that the seller doesn't accept returns. For less than $10 difference, you can buy a similar item, like the Amirce Face Massage Roller and Electric Facial Roller set instead. Not only is it more popular, with over 6,600 reviewers, but it's also better received, boasting an average rating of 4.4 stars.