5 Unexpected Uses For Your Smart Home Devices

It's easy to forget to take your medicine in the midst of a busy day. Sure, phone alarms can be somewhat reliable, but they can be a hassle to set up, especially if you have to take your pills at different hours. You can try pill organizers, but then again, distributing your meds into tiny boxes is time-consuming as well. Instead of these options, just use a vibration sensor. Vibration sensors normally come in handy for multiple uses around the house, like when you want to monitor when your dryer is done or whether someone opened a cabinet or door. However, they can double as your medicine reminder too.

For this setup, all you have to do is fix the sensor to the lid of your medicine bottle. Then, configure an automation, so the sensor sends you a notification when it doesn't detect any movement for a certain time. It's best to go with a compact battery-powered vibration sensor for this, like the Aqara Vibration Sensor.

This way, it isn't inconvenient to open your medicine bottle with it attached. You can also opt to use the sensor as is and just rely on its remote notifications. Or you can pair the sensor with other smart home devices like a smart speaker that can chime at the right time or a smart bulb that changes colors depending on the status of the bottle (opened or not).