5 Handy Uses For Vibration Sensors Around The Home

One of the cool things about modern technological development is that new devices give us greater control and connectivity than we previously had. We're not just talking about new ways of interfacing with our devices, either — new advancements in smart technology give us surprisingly simple and convenient ways to track and utilize even the most mundane elements of our lives in new and interesting ways.

For example, have you ever thought about how much vibrational force you generate on a daily basis? Of course you haven't — it's such a minute detail in life. But with the power of smart tech, specifically compact vibration sensors, you don't need to track such things yourself. A vibration sensor can detect subtle motions, sudden impacts, or even the lack of either and either send you notifications or use that stimulus to connect to other devices. Just like that, you have an entirely new avenue of connectivity that you can put to use all over your home.