4 Of The Best OLED TVs Under $1000 You Can Buy In 2026

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If you've searched for a new television any time in the past year or so, you likely felt your head spinning at the number of options available from the major manufacturers. Most average buyers were probably also a bit flummoxed trying to discern the tangible differences between models bearing tags like LCD, LED, OLED, QLED, 4K, and Ultra High Definition, among others.

If you're confused by the acronyms, OLED TVs are widely considered the best you can buy today. That acronym stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode, and the reason the televisions are so well regarded is that OLED screens use technology in which individual pixels generate their own light and color rather than relying on traditional backlighting. The OLED method delivers excellent picture quality with perfect blacks and more vibrant colors than other modes.

Even as TVs are generally cheaper these days, OLEDs can still be pretty pricey. There are, however, several solid OLED options available to consumers who are shopping on a budget. Here are a few of the best OLED TVs on the market that you can currently scoop for under $1,000.