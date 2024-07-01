TV Stand Size Guide: What Size Console Do You Need?

Even if the days of cable are gradually becoming a thing of the past, the television itself remains a popular household appliance. These devices have gained sleek designs, bolder displays, and innovative smart features, evolving with the times and remaining a consistent mainstay of living rooms across the world for gaming, streaming, and more. However, getting a TV is only the first step, as you'll also want to find a stand or console best goes with it.

Of all the factors to consider when looking for a TV stand such as the style or where to place it in the room, perhaps none is more important than its size. Just as there are major mistakes you can make when buying a new TV, underestimating this element can have negative repercussions down the line. You may get a stand that's way larger than your TV and eats up unnecessary space or — even worse — your stand is far too small and has trouble supporting the size and weight of your television.

But even if you are conscious of the importance that size plays when picking out a TV stand, it's easy to be misled regarding how to measure your TV and the stand that works best with it. To help you better determine your ideal TV stand size, we've put together a simple guide on how to go about deciphering the many variables involved.