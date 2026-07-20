Can You Mount A TV On A Concrete Wall?

Once you have the tools, it's time to start planning. Before you even start drilling, you'll want to find the right spot on the cement. Measure the wall to find the center (or just find the most visually appealing spot to you). Then, hold the wall plate to the wall, remembering that the TV will be above and below the wall plate. Once you find a spot, use the level to make sure it's straight and then start marking the center points of the mounting holes directly onto the concrete.

Put the masonry drill bit into your hammer drill and start drilling the marked center points. The holes should be deep enough to fit anchors. While you don't have to worry about studs with a concrete wall, you may run into rebar, a steel bar that strengthens concrete. You will have to stop drilling and use a cutter to get through the metal — or find a new spot.

When the holes are complete, insert the wall anchors. Line up the mounting plate with the holes, then use an electric drill to secure the plate to the anchors. If everything looks centered and aligned, you can attach your TV to the mount. If you want, you can conceal the wires at that point. Finally, try wiggling the TV to see if it's mounted securely.