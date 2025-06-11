What Size TV Mount Do You Need? Here's How To Find Out

Before you start drilling holes or shopping for brackets to mount your TV on the wall, there's one question that needs to be answered first: What size TV mount do you even need? It's about a lot more than just your screen size: It also involves TV compatibility, weight limits, and your viewing distance. For starters, you'll have to figure out the most important measurement: your TV's VESA pattern.

VESA, short for Video Electronics Standards Association, refers to the standardized spacing of the four mounting holes on the back of your TV. These measurements are always listed as "horizontal distance x vertical distance" and are always done in millimeters. (For example, a 400x200 VESA pattern means the horizontal holes are 400mm apart and the vertical holes are 200mm apart.) This information can usually be found in your TV's user manual, but you can measure the distance yourself with a ruler or tape measure.

Naturally, different VESA sizes correspond to different screen sizes: 200x200 is typical for TVs up to 32 inches, 400x400 for TVs up to 60 inches, and 600x400 for screens larger than that. Of course, TVs of the same size can have different VESA patterns. Likewise, two mounts rated for 55-inch TVs might not support the same VESA configurations. Always make sure to check both the size and the VESA standard when choosing a mount.

