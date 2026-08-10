14 Must-Try Apple Watch Features That Don't Come Enabled By Default

Since the Apple Watch is a secondary device that's almost always attached to your wrist, Apple has thought up some clever ways for it to supplement your primary Apple devices. The best example is using your Apple Watch as an Apple TV remote. Make sure your Apple Watch is on the same account and Wi-Fi network. Open the Apple Watch's Remote app (you'll see a tiny icon of the Apple TV remote) and add your Apple TV. Input the pairing code, and voilà. Having used this one a lot, it's incredibly handy for basic controls when you're all snuggled up and the actual remote is out of reach. Note, your iPhone can also work as an Apple TV remote by opening Control Center and tapping the remote icon.

Another highly useful role for your Apple Watch is to securely unlock your devices. First, your iPhone. iPhones already have fast and secure Face ID, but if you want to unlock your iPhone in situations where your face is obstructed — say, by your pillow, or something — your Apple Watch can do it automatically. Open the iPhone's Settings app, go to Face ID & Passcode, then look for the "Unlock with Apple Watch" option. You'll get a wrist tap when the unlock happens. This also works in reverse. In the Apple Watch app, under Passcode, enable "Unlock with iPhone."

And finally, you can unlock your Mac the same way. In System Settings > Touch ID & Password, enable the toggle under "Apple Watch." This will automatically unlock your Mac when you wake it and will prompt you anytime there's a request for the administrator password. If you're using a closed MacBook with an external display, this is a must-have.