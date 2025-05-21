11 Of The Best Apple Watch Face Apps

A rather innovative watch face app that steps away from the mundane ways of tracking your daily step count. To bring in an element of fun, StepDog will keep you motivated to take those target steps and get out of the procrastination mode. First thing, the app will prompt you to grant permissions for the Health app data, necessary to make full use of this app. Once granted, select your favorite dog breed from Pomeranian, Shiba Inu, Labrador, among others. Oh, you can also pick a cat, by the way! Something for both cat and dog lovers.

The app can seamlessly integrate with Apple Watch Series 4 or above. The dog walks with you and makes cute little sounds on the way once you start moving. It only sleeps after you achieve the target steps, so you would not want to keep your pet awake, right? There you go, another motivator to start rolling.

However, the app brings so much more with the Premium mode, where you can view live weather backgrounds behind the dog to match the current time of the day or add toys for your beloved pet. Moreover, compete with your friends in local leaderboards to stay on top of the rank — one more unique way to keep you on your feet. The Premium version costs only $1.99, so it doesn't seem like a bad deal with all the perks you will get.

