How To Use Your Apple Watch To Control Your Apple TV

Part of the smart TV experience is using the voice remote. It simplifies every aspect of your TV viewing, from navigating the menus to picking the shows to put on. The Siri Remote offers such an intuitive and user-friendly experience with its minimalist design. Its simple layout ensures that you wouldn't have a hard time knowing which buttons to press. And if that's still much of a hassle to learn, you can always tell Siri what you want to do.

However, no matter how advanced TV remotes become, you'll still experience the age-old household dilemma: the remotes always get mysteriously lost. Sure, with the release of iOS 17, you can now locate your Siri Remote using your iPhone, but what if you really need to pause a movie or switch to a new song but your remote is nowhere within reach? Fortunately, you have a backup remote right on your wrist: your Apple Watch. Yes, your Apple Watch doesn't only track your heart rate with ease but it also doubles as a more convenient and accessible remote control for your Apple TV.