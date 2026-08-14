Genesis Is Finally Ready For Its Biggest Challenge (And The GV80 Coupe Proves It)
What does it take to be a luxury carmaker? This realm is a strange one: cars whose outsides are molded to water eyes and pump hearts, and whose interiors are swathed in leather and paneled with our planet's most prized materials of fine woods and woven metals. Cars made to appeal to our emotional sides rather than our logical ones, a maxim that brings the pride out of automakers.
For a long time, established luxury brands made their name on saloons that slinked and wafted along the pavement, with their stretched proportions and honeymoon suite backseats. The game has changed though, and while personal limousines still serve as the halo model for many high-end automakers, the midsize SUV segment has become the truest proving grounds.
Midsize SUVs are the workhorses of the luxury automaker. The sector is overflowing with options each bringing their respective manufacturer's names and reputations to a population demanding a luxury car that can do everything. Opponents here are of the highest caliber. The Porsche Cayenne, the Mercedes GLE, the BMW X5, and others act as stalwart gatekeepers to this coveted club. To stand a chance at breaking in you need something that's damn good, and damn good is exactly what the 2026 Genesis GV80 Coupe is. So how did a brand, one still in its infancy compared to its competitors and whose badge used to be on a Hyundai, find a hold in this vicious sector?
Stripes earned in record time
In 2015, Mercedes was already two years into the production life of the 6th generation S-Class. At the same time, Genesis had just broken away from Hyundai as a standalone luxury brand. To have any chance against the giants whose feet it was now at, it had to move fast. In 2017, it solidified its design philosophy — what it calls "Athletic Elegance" — with the GV80 concept, and scooped up car design royals Luke Donckerwolke and Lee Sang-Yeop, whose previous work includes the Lamborghini Murcielago and the Bentley Bentayga respectively.
In 2020, the GV80 hit the market, and Genesis hit 1 million sales three years later. Now, it's teasing beautiful new concept cars and the Magma Performance line. Suddenly, it fits right in.
Genesis quickly met some automotive version of Maslow's hierarchy of needs with its sales, global market establishment, concept cars, and expansion into racing. It self-actualized, and lived up to the brand image it promised, and this is nowhere more clear than in its take on the most competitive sector of luxury cars. Its champion, and the car in question today, is the 2026 Genesis GV80 Coupe in the range-topping Prestige Black trim. This specific version of the GV80 serves as the perfect microcosm for the wider Genesis brand, and how it has managed to reach the front of the pack despite a late start.
Top-of-the-line but not top dollar
Although the GV90 is coming soon, the GV80 is currently at the top of the food chain of Genesis SUVs. Within the GV80 line, the Coupe is the most expensive bodystyle, and the Prestige Black is the most expensive trim of the Coupe, starting at $89,400. With the Prestige Black treatment, you get an array of upgrades inside and out including an exclusive wheel and grill design, interior trim materials, special welcome animations, and more.
Along with those unique additions, you get a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 complimented by an MHEV 48V e-supercharger for a total power output of 409 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque, all of which is distributed via an 8-speed automatic transmission to an all-wheel drive system.
Part of the draw of the midsize luxury SUV sector is that you're getting quite nearly the best a brand has to offer, without shaking your pockets for the halo car sedans. Still, this can be an expensive venture as exemplified by some of the GV80 Coupe's competitors in their respective range-topping trims. The Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S starts at $131,800, the BMW X5 M Competition starts at $131,000, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid starts at $164,500. This GV80 Coupe ran the bill at $91,545 as tested, clearing the cheapest option by almost $40,000. So what do you get, or not get, with that price?
Drop dead gorgeous
A good horsepower per dollar value isn't enough, here: your midsize SUV has to look the part, too. Recently, across many of the big European luxury brands, it has felt like every new model or redesign was sketched in the reflection of a funhouse mirror. Style is subjective, but Genesis is doing a fantastic job of penning cars that are beautiful on their own, represent the brand's visual character, and make sense visually in the range hierarchy. As the best trim of the best body style of the best SUV in the lineup, the GV80 Coupe Prestige Black should look special, and it certainly does.
The SUV-coupe hybrid is a hard look to pull off, but the GV80 does it without the awkward visual identity crisis that many others suffer from. It sits high and proud, especially with its 22-inch wheels with their woven design exclusive to the Prestige Black trim. The proportions are muscular and stately, with the belt line running cleanly over the rear wheels creating a set of muscular haunches. The front grille is enormous but not obnoxious, with its latticework texture spreading across the fascia like a mask of ferrofluid.
As the name might suggest, the Prestige Black trim means everything is blacked out: from the badges to the wheels, to the split-headlight bezels. It's full Bruce Wayne style, and it gets a lot of looks, many of which land on the Genesis logo with raised eyebrows.
Inside done right
The interior continues on the high of the exterior and that's a big deal. After all, one of the core components of a luxury car is the experience, and most of that experience comes from behind the wheel. A luxury car should make even the most mundane errands feel like an occasion, and the interior of the GV80 does this exactly right.
As with the outside, the Prestige Black treatment blacks everything out. The seats are wrapped in quilted leather, with the driver's seat receiving massage functions. There's an exclusive open pore ash wood trim that lines the doors and center console, whose climate controls thankfully are not hidden in menus making them easily accessible, albeit by haptic buttons.
The gear selector is crystal, the wheel has a flat bottom, and the wide 27 inch OLED screen is crisp and responsive. It's all very black, but the sunroof lets in enough light to prevent you from feeling like you wandered into Emperor Palpatine's throne room. The ride is smooth and the cabin is quiet when you're not using the Bang & Olufsen sound system, which is clear and balanced. It's a lovely place to be, and it makes you feel special.
Are we there yet?
The GV80 Coupe is fantastic across the board, but the competition is stiff and numerous. Even small gripes are worth noting in a ruthless sector. The rotary gear selector and infotainment knob are exactly the same size and placed right next to each other, leading me to occasionally change my media input rather than switch to reverse during parking jobs.
Media volume can be controlled by a small dial on the steering wheel, but it could be awkward to adjust precisely. The backup camera had great resolution, and is complemented by a top-down, and 3D model view that made parking supremely easy. However, I found the regular backup camera to be slightly laggy at times, hardly ideal when trying to preserve such beautiful bodywork.
These are all nearly comical complaints, but we're down to such details given how saturated this sector is. In truth, the GV80 Coupe is a fully fleshed and hungry competitor. Genesis has walked into the VIP section with no wristband, propped its feet on the table and ordered a bottle of Dom Pérignon to no protest, because it already belongs.