Genesis Is Finally Ready For Its Biggest Challenge (And The GV80 Coupe Proves It)

What does it take to be a luxury carmaker? This realm is a strange one: cars whose outsides are molded to water eyes and pump hearts, and whose interiors are swathed in leather and paneled with our planet's most prized materials of fine woods and woven metals. Cars made to appeal to our emotional sides rather than our logical ones, a maxim that brings the pride out of automakers.

For a long time, established luxury brands made their name on saloons that slinked and wafted along the pavement, with their stretched proportions and honeymoon suite backseats. The game has changed though, and while personal limousines still serve as the halo model for many high-end automakers, the midsize SUV segment has become the truest proving grounds.

Midsize SUVs are the workhorses of the luxury automaker. The sector is overflowing with options each bringing their respective manufacturer's names and reputations to a population demanding a luxury car that can do everything. Opponents here are of the highest caliber. The Porsche Cayenne, the Mercedes GLE, the BMW X5, and others act as stalwart gatekeepers to this coveted club. To stand a chance at breaking in you need something that's damn good, and damn good is exactly what the 2026 Genesis GV80 Coupe is. So how did a brand, one still in its infancy compared to its competitors and whose badge used to be on a Hyundai, find a hold in this vicious sector?