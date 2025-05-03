How Much Does A Bentley Bentayga Cost & And What Makes The SUV So Expensive?

Bentleys exist in a different universe than most of the cars bought, sold, and driven daily around the world. Instead of offering just basic transportation or comfort, Bentleys are amongst the most luxurious and expensive vehicles ever made. The Bentayga specifically exists to provide some serious people-carrying ability along with all that prestige. In our review of the Bentayga S, we were seriously impressed with the cabin materials, the craftsmanship, and the overall construction of the hulking luxury SUV. As is the case with their other vehicles, Bentley allows buyers to choose pretty much all the materials used on the inside, giving owners a truly bespoke experience. That quality and selection are at the core of their vehicles' big price tags.

Depending on the trim level you select, the Bentayga ranges from $207,050, all the way up to $339,850 for the extended wheelbase Mulliner models. Nailing down an exact price is pretty tough — even Bentley's online configurator won't give you a dollar amount when you plug in which model you want or what accessories you'd like to equip. Rest assured, however, that if you can dream up a luxury option, it's probably available in Bentley's parts bin. Bentley crafts their vehicles in Crewe, England — so they're naturally offered in left- or right-hand drive — and they offer personalized touches like selectable colors (inside and out), unique fabric hides, special veneers for the interior surfaces, and embroidered logos.

