How Much Does A Bentley Bentayga Cost & And What Makes The SUV So Expensive?
Bentleys exist in a different universe than most of the cars bought, sold, and driven daily around the world. Instead of offering just basic transportation or comfort, Bentleys are amongst the most luxurious and expensive vehicles ever made. The Bentayga specifically exists to provide some serious people-carrying ability along with all that prestige. In our review of the Bentayga S, we were seriously impressed with the cabin materials, the craftsmanship, and the overall construction of the hulking luxury SUV. As is the case with their other vehicles, Bentley allows buyers to choose pretty much all the materials used on the inside, giving owners a truly bespoke experience. That quality and selection are at the core of their vehicles' big price tags.
Depending on the trim level you select, the Bentayga ranges from $207,050, all the way up to $339,850 for the extended wheelbase Mulliner models. Nailing down an exact price is pretty tough — even Bentley's online configurator won't give you a dollar amount when you plug in which model you want or what accessories you'd like to equip. Rest assured, however, that if you can dream up a luxury option, it's probably available in Bentley's parts bin. Bentley crafts their vehicles in Crewe, England — so they're naturally offered in left- or right-hand drive — and they offer personalized touches like selectable colors (inside and out), unique fabric hides, special veneers for the interior surfaces, and embroidered logos.
The Bentley Bentayga's powertrains and performance
Just like how the exquisite interior craftsmanship and materials should attract the most selective of luxury buyers, the Bentley Bentayga's available powertrains will be a great match for buyers who want smooth driving characteristics but plenty of power for whenever they put their foot down. There are multiple powertrains available for the Bentley SUV, starting with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that puts out 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. According to Bentley, the five-seater version of the SUV with the V8 has a curb weight of 5,326 pounds, so having all that power certainly helps move the big SUV around in a hurry.
Bentley's estimates have the V8-powered Bentayga sprinting from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds — a time normally reserved for fast sports cars. They also list the V8 Bentayga's top speed as 180 mph. The more reserved powertrain option for the Bentley SUV is a 3.0-liter V6 engine with a hybrid system. Output is still strong at 456 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, with a zero-to-60 time of 5.1 seconds and a quoted top speed of 158 mph. It's no sports car, but the Bentayga will certainly get around corners well. Even the extended-wheelbase Bentley Bentayga, which offers more space than the already large standard model, is surprisingly agile, as we found out in our review. And for those buyers who want to sit in the back seat and be driven around by the hired help, it has maximum appeal.