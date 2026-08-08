12 Gadgets To Steer Clear Of At Garage Sales

Garage sales are a perfect opportunity for getting great deals on furniture, sports equipment, and kitchenware. There's no denying how satisfying it is to score a solid find for a fraction of the retail price. And many of these items earn a well-deserved second act with new owners.

While you can test most furniture or sports gear right before purchasing it and assess it visually, it's not the same when it comes to gadgets. Electronics are packed with internal components that don't reveal much from the outside, making it tricky or sometimes impossible to gauge their lifespan.

Depending on the gadget, there could be a range of other reasons why a used pick isn't ideal. Some replacement parts could be discontinued, it might rely on an internet or cloud service that no longer exists, or it could've been recalled for safety reasons.

Before dropping cash on that steal of a deal, you should know what's lurking under the hood. Here are 12 gadgets that could end up costing you more than their low yard-sale price tag.