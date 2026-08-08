12 Gadgets To Steer Clear Of At Garage Sales
Garage sales are a perfect opportunity for getting great deals on furniture, sports equipment, and kitchenware. There's no denying how satisfying it is to score a solid find for a fraction of the retail price. And many of these items earn a well-deserved second act with new owners.
While you can test most furniture or sports gear right before purchasing it and assess it visually, it's not the same when it comes to gadgets. Electronics are packed with internal components that don't reveal much from the outside, making it tricky or sometimes impossible to gauge their lifespan.
Depending on the gadget, there could be a range of other reasons why a used pick isn't ideal. Some replacement parts could be discontinued, it might rely on an internet or cloud service that no longer exists, or it could've been recalled for safety reasons.
Before dropping cash on that steal of a deal, you should know what's lurking under the hood. Here are 12 gadgets that could end up costing you more than their low yard-sale price tag.
External HDD or SSD
External storage, especially the fast portable SSDs, is convenient when you need instant storage space for pictures, work files, or games without paying for a monthly cloud subscription. However, storage devices are tricky to buy at a garage sale because you can't measure how long and how regularly they've been used.
While an external HDD has mechanical parts and stores data on spinning magnetic platters, the faster SSD uses NAND flash cells to store data electronically. An HDD can wear out mechanically with time and use, which often shows up as clicking noises or slower performance before failure.
Although SSDs have no moving parts and last longer than HDDs, they have limited write limits beyond which the drive slips into a read-only mode. These write limits are between 600 and 1200 TB, which is quite high for most regular users, but some video editors, animators, and game developers may hit these limits over the years.
There are SMART (self-monitoring, analysis, and reporting technology) tools to assess an external storage device's health, but you're unlikely to run them at a garage sale. Despite the low price tag, what's at stake is all the irreplaceable data that you'll be storing.
Wireless earbuds
Wireless earbuds are a staple in modern life, presenting unparalleled listening convenience. These are common finds at secondhand sales because users upgrade to newer ones frequently. Part of that comes down to their compact design, which makes it easy to lose an earbud or misplace the charging case.
Even if the previous owner took immaculate care of their earbuds, the gadget's still bound to wear down. Charging cases are engineered to keep earbuds at 100% all the time, which is convenient for you but tough on the battery within because it accelerates degradation. Add to that the small battery size — the earbuds charge and discharge rapidly, reaching their battery cycle limit faster. Unlike many other devices, you can't replace the battery in most earbuds, so you're forced to upgrade.
There's also no way to find out the earbuds' battery health or charge cycles. Beyond the battery, there may be hardware issues, like some AirPods Pro Gen 1 units emitting incessant static noises when noise cancellation is active. You may be able to briefly test the device at a garage sale, but a five-minute test won't catch issues that kick in after extended use or reveal the battery condition. With so many cheap wireless earbuds for iPhone and Android available brand new, buying secondhand can be a gamble.
Outdated smartphones
Smartphones are among the highest-value electronics in most of our gadget arsenals. Finding an old one at a yard sale may appear like a great deal, but these aging gadgets come with major challenges.
To start with, the internal hardware is likely old and sluggish at running apps that have grown larger in size and more power-hungry with updates. Its battery health depends on how many charge cycles have been exhausted and whether the previous user followed healthy charging habits. Replacing the battery could cost you more than the phone's garage sale price.
Then there's the issue of OS support — while Apple rolls out updates for five to seven years, Android support ranges from two to seven years depending on the manufacturer. The missing OS support for an old device means a steady decline in performance and app and accessory compatibility. And without security updates, the device may become less safe for mobile banking, email, and any app that handles sensitive personal information. Apps dropping support for older operating systems is another hurdle that causes popular apps to crash, glitch, or not run.
Factoring all these cons greatly reduces an old secondhand phone's usability. You'd get better value with a certified refurbished model and also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a warranty.
Smartwatches or fitness trackers
While smartwatches from cheaper brands last two to three years, major brands like Apple and Samsung can last longer, going up to five years or more. The difference in lifespan depends on battery health, software support, and overall durability.
Considering the device's small size and all-day use, its battery will have fewer charge cycles and will degrade after two to three years of use. Since smartwatches are sealed tightly to prevent dust and water from entering, their batteries are not replaceable. Instead, major brands replace the entire unit for a fee that can exceed $99 if the product's out of warranty.
Even before the battery degradation becomes noticeable, it's the processor that starts slowing down. With major software updates rolled out each year, smartwatches slow down and eventually stop getting updates. Without OS updates, older smartwatches face issues like unstable pairing with the phone, laggy interface, bugs, and app crashes. Third-party apps, too, become incompatible as developers focus on the latest models. The fitness tracking features, like heart rate monitoring, will still work, but they won't be as accurate as the sensors on modern models. They'll also lack advanced sensors for blood oxygen, ECG, and skin temperature, leaving fitness-tracking enthusiasts disappointed.
Although most smartwatches are water-resistant, they're not waterproof, and their seals degrade, especially if they've been in water a lot. There's no way to find out how much the seal has weakened. The yard sale smartwatch may still power on, but its slowing performance, limited fitness tracking, and weakened durability won't give you the reliability you need.
Smart TVs and streaming sticks
Smart TVs and streaming sticks age differently than smartwatches or smartphones. They don't have internal batteries, but they have a different set of issues ranging from faded visuals and low brightness to burnt-in images and slow processors. These daily hindrances impact both the viewing experience and the visual quality, making secondhand streaming setups less than ideal.
Old smart TVs have frustratingly slow processors that can take forever to navigate. Since smart TVs often focus on visual quality, they don't come with powerful processors in the first place. Pairing streaming sticks with TVs is more efficient because they have better processors, but even streaming sticks slow down over time.
Depending on how heavily it was used, the TV display undergoes significant degradation. LCD TVs (including LED-backlit models) have components that age and wear down, like the pixels, backlight, and power board. TVs with a lot of screen time will also have faded colors and lower brightness due to the LED dimming. In the case of an OLED, there may be burnt-in ghost images, like news tickers or icons, if the previous user watched a lot of static-logo content.
Similar to the other smart gadgets on this list, there's the issue with important apps like Netflix dropping support for the TV or streaming stick. However, streaming apps dropping support on TVs or streaming sticks is a dealbreaker — it defeats the whole purpose of the device.
Gaming consoles and controllers
New gaming console launches are shiny enough to make avid gamers jump ship to enjoy the next generation, landing older consoles at yard sales, but too many things that can go wrong with secondhand consoles. The major console brands (Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft) all impose permanent hardware bans on consoles for policy violations, and these can't be lifted even if you factory reset the device. In fact, Sony states that it won't lift bans from restricted PlayStation consoles purchased secondhand, and that buyers would have to contact the original seller for aid. You can't know whether a secondhand console is banned or not unless you boot it up and connect it to the internet, like this unfortunate Reddit user found out after purchase.
In some cases, even a secondhand game can land you in the soup — a YouTuber learned this after unknowingly buying a ripped game for his Nintendo Switch 2 and losing access to Nintendo's online services.
Then there are concerns regarding the state of the hardware. Thermal paste, which helps keep the chip cool, degrades over the years with use and negatively impacts performance. The controller could develop stick drift, which makes its analog stick register movements even when you aren't moving it.
Sometimes, the company may cease its digital store for a specific console, so you won't be able to purchase any new titles digitally. Buying refurbished is always safer, but considering the risks, it's worth remembering a few things before buying used gaming consoles.
Cloud-dependent gadgets
Unlike the other devices on this list that wear down slowly with age and use, a cloud-dependent device's life relies on more than just its hardware and software. On the outside, its hardware may appear flawless, but its functionality depends on its manufacturer's servers.
These smart gadgets work with the internet to give users seamless convenience and hands-free control. While some smart home gadgets work even without the internet, cloud-bound models rely entirely on remote servers. If the manufacturer decides to shut down the server, you're left with a device that has crippled or, in the worst case, zero functionality.
This isn't a rare scenario. After Neato Robotics closed in 2023, it promised to keep its servers running for five years to support its Neato vacuums. However, the company backtracked in 2025, turning its smart vacuums dumb and stripping them of remote control, scheduling, and custom routines. Belkin did the same in 2026 with its Wemo products, including smart light switches, doorbell cameras, and plugs.
Even Logitech and Google have pulled similar moves. The former discontinued its POP ecosystem, which consisted of smart home buttons and hubs, in 2025. Google also shut its Nest Secure system in 2024, rendering a complete security system obsolete. If you spot devices from these ecosystems in a yard sale, it's best to steer clear. For anything from a different smart home brand, a quick internet search is worth the two minutes it takes.
Electric micromobility devices
Used micromobility devices may look harmless and exciting, but they require extra caution because they can put your life at risk if they malfunction. This device category includes fun outdoor vehicles many of us would enjoy riding, like electric skateboards, scooters, and hoverboards.
Most micromobility devices have lithium-ion batteries, which are great for long-lasting performance and fast charging. However, the disadvantages of lithium-ion batteries include expensive replacement costs (running into hundreds of dollars) and the risk of fire hazards. The Hover-1 Helix hoverboard from DGL was recalled in 2023 because its lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire risk. The company had received three fire reports, including an estimated $25,000 in property damage.
There are additional safety defects to consider beyond battery degradation, like with the Onewheel electric skateboards that were flagged as a crash hazard. Future Motion had to recall 300,000 units of its Onewheel skateboard because the board's self-balancing function would abruptly stop if it reached its balancing limit or if the battery was low. This defect resulted in four reported deaths and dozens of injuries.
Considering what's at stake, it's safer to avoid secondhand electric micromobility devices or check if it has been recalled.
Early-generation VR headsets
An early-generation VR headset at a garage sale seems like an easy ticket to experience virtual reality. That low-cost ticket could rack up significantly, though, with hidden hardware and software traps.
Like wireless earbuds, there's no built-in option in VR headsets to evaluate how much the battery has degraded. Batteries in these devices are prone to rapid degradation due to their smaller size, and the overall design makes battery replacement extremely challenging, next to impossible, for general users. Not to mention, companies like Meta don't offer any battery replacement service for their Quest headsets.
The foam cushions in these headsets degrade with time because of sweat, skin oils, and cleaning chemicals. In 2021, Meta recalled around four million foam facial interfaces for its Quest 2 headsets after receiving over 5,000 reports of skin irritation, with dozens of users requiring medical support. Although Meta offers one free cover for eligible owners, users often recommend opting for more comfortable third-party VR covers. Then there's the concern over the proprietary cables used to connect the headset to the computer. While modern VR headsets rely on USB-C, older VR headsets (like the PlayStation VR2 and Oculus Rift CV1) use custom cables that can either be unavailable or too pricey to replace.
Lastly, manufacturers and developers have dropped support for older VR models, so they won't get new titles or apps. Considering all these factors, a dated secondhand VR headset could well be at the end of its usable life.
Pre-2018 soundbars
Soundbars tend to have long lifespans, lasting six to 10 or more years. Since the internal drivers have fewer moving parts, the speakers can hold up for a long time. But what often happens is the other components start to wear out with regular use, especially past the five-year mark. The Bluetooth connection may become unstable, the ports may loosen, or there may be sudden power losses and popping sounds.
A major concern is the technology becoming outdated, and the soundbars you want to be wary of in this case are the pre-2018 ones. HDMI 2.1 and eARC launched in 2017, bringing massive upgrades to audio bandwidth. Without these two features, a soundbar can't receive uncompressed high-quality surround formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, lowering immersion.
Older audio systems have many uses, but their connectivity is limited. They miss out on smart protocols like enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Google Cast. And they'll likely have legacy options like aux or optical, which can't handle high-bandwidth surround formats or connect with modern smartphones. You'll also miss integrated smart assistants on these models. Between the mechanical wear and legacy audio standards, an outdated soundbar is unlikely to give you much bang for your buck.
Printers
Printers are common finds at yard sales because their resale value is low and owners look to clear clutter. Despite the wallet-friendly price of a secondhand printer, the real cost of a printer isn't the printer itself — it's the ink. And the ink can contribute to higher prices in more ways than one.
Manufacturers sell printers at a loss and make up for it by selling ink at a profit, which, over time, can exceed the cost of the printer itself. With an older printer, the ink cartridge may be discontinued or in short supply, making it either impossible to find or painfully expensive when you do. In addition, purchasing cheaper third-party ink makes the printer company lose money, which is why they design systems that restrict or reject third-party cartridges. A new printer would be more convenient and cost-effective in the long run.
If the printer hasn't been used for a long time, its ink may have dried up and clogged the printhead's nozzles. Clogged nozzles can be challenging and time-consuming to clean, and replacing the printhead can increase costs.
Printers, on average, last between three and seven years, and the older they are, the more mechanical wear they accumulate. Beyond the physical wear, printer companies also stop releasing system updates and drivers for old printers, creating compatibility issues with newer computers. With all these issues, a secondhand printer can cost you more money and time than a new one.
Digital cameras and pre-2016 action cameras
With the tremendous advancements in smartphone camera systems, most users have left behind their old point-and-shoots and DSLRs. These old cameras might look like cool vintage tech that still has potential, but using them comes with a few headaches.
Key problems include discontinued memory card formats and file formats. Sony's Memory Sticks were phased out in 2010 after 12 years in circulation, so you won't find them sold new. You could find these on used markets, but their prices will be higher than usual. Modern laptops and smartphones aren't compatible with legacy memory formats, so you'd need an adapter to read the card. Similarly, some older digital cameras used file formats that are now obsolete, like Canon's CRW and Kodak's DCR formats, and modern computers require specialized software to access these files.
Brands like Nikon, Sony, and Canon use proprietary batteries in their cameras for superior performance. But these batteries see significant wear over the years and continue to degrade even when not in use. Finding replacements for such batteries is complicated because manufacturers stop producing them once a camera line is discontinued.
You'll also want to avoid pre-2016 action cameras, like the models released before the GoPro Hero5, because they lack image stabilization. The action footage you capture could end up being too shaky to fix even in edit. These vintage cameras could be fun as nostalgic pieces, but aren't very practical for modern users.