6 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Used Gaming Console

If you're sticking to a tight gaming budget, one of the best options is to stay a console generation behind and feast on an array of used systems and games for heavily discounted prices. The used game market blew up in the '90s, thanks in large part to the rise of the FuncoLand chain of stores (which later merged with GameStop), and since then, the gaming world has never been the same. Suddenly, cash-strapped kids and parents had a theoretically reliable way to score consoles and games at reduced prices. Video rental stores like Blockbuster Video would offload inventory as used product, too, so while there was some degree of controversy over used copyrighted works being resold in that era, it was quickly normalized and has long since ceased being controversial.

When it comes to buying used consoles, there's a lot more that you need to know about them than just their condition. Accurate grading and being able to inspect the consoles if the transaction is taking place in person is important, but it doesn't address every possible issue. Some consoles had distressingly common fatal defects, and they weren't necessarily noticeable at first glance, while others had a confusing array of hardware variations. It's also wise to be informed about recent retro-themed "mini-consoles," as well, as they're prone to being bootlegged and some had peculiar issues. Speaking as someone with 30 years of experience shopping for used consoles, let's look at some things you need to know when buying them.

