4 Android Phones That Will Get Software Updates Until 2030 And Beyond

Samsung is one of the leading smartphone brands in the world by now, and it's been steadily increasing support for its devices. Back in 2022, it chose to make all new smartphones supported for four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. That changed in 2024, with both types of those upgrades instead being supported for seven years on newer devices. Thus, devices as old as the Galaxy S24 — which released at the start of 2024 — will all be supported through to 2030 or longer. (Fun fact: The S24 was originally planned for four years of software upgrades, but Samsung's community moderators have confirmed that it's sticking around for the full seven.)

You could consider 2024 as the cutoff date for Samsung's up-to-2030 support. Some of the lower-tier phones released later on had one year of less support than their flagship alternatives, but that still puts them on track to reach the turn of the decade. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has already ended software updates, with security updates coming to a close in February of next year. Keep this in mind if you have an older model or want to buy a used Samsung phone, as your options will be limited if you want to use it for longer than a few more months.