4 Android Phones That Will Get Software Updates Until 2030 And Beyond
Long-term support is important for smartphones. Security updates are particularly necessary to keep your data from falling into the wrong hands, so they tend to be available for a long time. But software updates aren't quite as common, with many phones losing out on them long before their final security patch. In other words, if you buy a used phone, you could be missing out on some of the exciting new features coming to future Android updates.
You can usually trust the latest devices to be supported for a long time. However, every Android phone has an "end of life" date, and not everyone can afford to keep buying the newest releases. You might feel more comfortable with a device that lasts you through to 2030, especially if you're trying to save a few bucks with an older model. That's why there are a few particular phones you should look at, each giving you a good idea of what long-term support to expect from its respective brand.
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung is one of the leading smartphone brands in the world by now, and it's been steadily increasing support for its devices. Back in 2022, it chose to make all new smartphones supported for four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. That changed in 2024, with both types of those upgrades instead being supported for seven years on newer devices. Thus, devices as old as the Galaxy S24 — which released at the start of 2024 — will all be supported through to 2030 or longer. (Fun fact: The S24 was originally planned for four years of software upgrades, but Samsung's community moderators have confirmed that it's sticking around for the full seven.)
You could consider 2024 as the cutoff date for Samsung's up-to-2030 support. Some of the lower-tier phones released later on had one year of less support than their flagship alternatives, but that still puts them on track to reach the turn of the decade. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has already ended software updates, with security updates coming to a close in February of next year. Keep this in mind if you have an older model or want to buy a used Samsung phone, as your options will be limited if you want to use it for longer than a few more months.
Google Pixel 8
Samsung's improvement of its software support didn't come along by chance. It was done in response to Google elevating the Pixel user experience, which was done as part of the Pixel 8's launch. With that model having been released in 2023, this puts it on track for 2030 being its end-of-life year, and for all future Pixel models lasting even longer than that. Again, this provides a pretty good cutoff date for long-lasting support.
To be specific, as Google itself describes, the updates are available for seven years "starting from when the device first became available on the Google Store" in the United States. There aren't currently any meaningful distinctions between Pixel release dates across different regions for this distinction to matter. In other words, as long as your Pixel has an "8" in its name or a higher number, you can trust that it'll last at least until 2030. Just don't try too hard to stretch its life longer than that, as security updates will end at the same time.
Nothing Phone 3 and Motorola Signature
Nothing and Motorola are in very unique positions when it comes to software support. For this article, they're being lumped together because they each only have one model of phone that will last until 2030. For Nothing, it's the brand's Phone 3 flagship from 2025, and for Motorola, it's the brand-new 2026 Signature. The former will last until 2030 for five years of software support (and seven years of security updates) while the latter will stick around until 2033.
Nothing's support is especially noteworthy, as the Phone 3 isn't the newest phone available from the brand. That honor goes to the Phone 4a and 4b, with both only offering three years of operating system updates. Security updates will continue for six years, but they still barely miss the 2030 cutoff for software.
The Motorola Signature is a newer phone, but its own brand is very spotty with support in general. Its dedicated Software Upgrade page is meant to tell you when you can expect your phone to receive the next update, but it currently doesn't provide any end-of-life dates. It just points out when you can expect your phone to support Android 16. You might be able to rely on security updates to last until 2030, but software updates are an entirely different matter.
What about other brands?
Unfortunately, official information on the end of support for other phone brands is scarce as is the support itself. OnePlus is clear about its own end-of-life timing, but software updates are only planned for four years. Security updates last for five, which is still lower than each of the devices highlighted previously on this list. With the company leaving the U.S. behind in 2026, it doesn't have a single phone that will reach 2030's new OS upgrades.
Other major players like Oppo lack much communication on the subject, forcing community members to compile the information they can. Even then, hoping for support until 2030 seems like a fool's errand unless you're willing to wait a year for a brand-new flagship. This applies to Xiaomi as well, which only officially references its security updates — and it only guarantees this support for two years. In that case, your phone won't last to 2030 even if you're fine with sticking to the Android version it launches with.