Every Used Samsung Galaxy Phone Still Worth Buying (Based On Software Updates)

Over the years, the Android smartphone market has become fiercely competitive, with new brands emerging quite often. However, premium brands like Google and Samsung have been competing with each other not only to deliver better hardware, but also to offer longer software support. For many years, Apple was regarded as the industry leader for providing software updates for its iPhones, offering support for 5 to 7 years, which made them more reliable and a better value for consumers. But now, the landscape has shifted, and Android manufacturers have caught up — and in some cases, surpassed Apple — in providing software updates.

Among them, Samsung has emerged as a leader. Starting January 2024, the company started offering seven years of software update support for its smartphones. This includes both the Android OS upgrades and security updates. This shift reshaped buyers' confidence in Android smartphones, and the commitment ensures that older Galaxy models will not only remain secure and support the latest features, but also be more future-proof than ever. While Samsung smartphones are among the most difficult phones to repair, the vast smartphone portfolio ensures that there is something for everyone.

That means you can buy a used Samsung Galaxy flagship or mid-range phone without worrying about outdated software. Among its list of best and worst phones, we've highlighted all the Samsung Galaxy models still worth buying today, based on how many years of official software support remain. Only phones with four years or more of updates left have been included, ensuring you get the best value.