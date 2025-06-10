Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs S25 Ultra: How Do The Two Flagship Phones Compare?

With the brand new slim form Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is shaking up its flagship smartphone lineup for the first time in years. The company traditionally applies its Edge moniker to experimental devices, and while the S25 Edge isn't as bizarrely inventive as devices that bore the name before it, it's still a head-turner. Samsung has made thin devices in the past — its Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet is half a millimeter thinner than the S25 Edge — but this is its thinnest smartphone ever at 5.8 mm. Feature-wise, it sits somewhere between the S25+ and the ultra-premium Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It's not as if the S25 Ultra is some ungainly behemoth by mid-2020s standards. It's a large phone, but it has almost the same dimensions as the iPhone 16 Pro Max it's positioned against in the market. Nor is the S25 Edge a particularly petite device. It has roughly the same height and width as the Galaxy S25+ that sits in the middle of this year's Samsung lineup. In fact, the smallest of the lineup overall is the base model S25, at least before you factor in the Z axis.

So, just how well does the S25 Edge stack up against its bigger brother? Considering how svelte it is, it retains more features than you'd expect, but it has to jettison a few things nonetheless. Even with downgrades to the battery and camera, the new handset still manages to pack the same flagship processor, titanium construction, and more into its razor-thin body.

