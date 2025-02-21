6 Of The Best Phones The U.S. Is Missing Out On

Americans are internationally known for a tendency to ignore much of what occurs beyond their borders, and that extends to technology. While many of the largest tech companies in the world are quartered here, there are plenty of exciting developments happening around the world. Smartphones are a prime example. Apple may have kicked off the mobile era with the original iPhone, but foreign companies are pushing forward with some of today's most exciting cell phone innovations. From blazing fast charging speeds to triple-folding phones, the United States is missing out on some of the coolest smartphones. There are a variety of reasons for that, which we'll cover briefly below, but it's safe to say the American smartphone market has limited options compared to elsewhere in the world.

The U.S. smartphone market is overwhelmingly dominated by the Apple-Samsung duopoly. It's a stark contrast from just a decade ago, when they faced strong competition from the likes of HTC, LG, and more, not to mention from alternative operating systems like the long-defunct Windows Phone. Today, there's still a healthy smartphone ecosystem elsewhere in the world, but U.S. residents have to proactively seek those options out. Some phones aren't sold in the States due to legal snafus, others due to the market. Whatever the reason, you can't just walk into a store and buy them. If a phone isn't made by Apple, Google, Samsung, Motorola, or a few other select brands, you probably can't buy it at your carrier's store, or even at a big box store like Best Buy or Walmart. Instead, you'll need to buy it online, in many cases having it shipped from overseas.

