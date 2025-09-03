Why Samsung Smartphones Are Among The Most Difficult To Repair

In a world where waste is the norm, many people still want to repair their broken gadgets rather than buy new ones. It's often cheaper to replace a single, damaged part than to replace an entire device, and it's also far easier on the environment. But repairability is rarely a priority for tech companies. The problem is particularly pronounced in the smartphone segment, where Apple tends to come in for a lot of criticism. Sure enough, the most difficult modern phone to repair comes courtesy of Cupertino. However, many other companies deserve equal scrutiny for anti-consumer design choices, and we need to look no further than Apple's largest competitor in the smartphone market for an example.

Samsung smartphones are among the most difficult to repair, according to consumer repair advocates. The company is a global juggernaut that makes dozens of different smartphones yearly for various markets, and it has developed a streamlined design across many of its phones, which undoubtedly speeds up production. Whether you crack open the premium Galaxy 25 Ultra or the budget-conscious Galaxy A16, the basic construction is the same. The phone's internals are arranged inside a central frame, with a sheet of glass or plastic glued to the back and a screen glued to the front.

Some people find Samsung phones boring to look at, while others admire their design. To someone whose job is repairing mobile gadgets, though, all they see is a major headache. From stubborn adhesives to specially shaped screens, several issues make fixing Samsung phones a frustrating affair. Let's break down why.