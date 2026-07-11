Every Android Has An 'End Of Life' Date – Here's What That Means & How To Find Yours

People tend to attribute expiry dates to perishables in their fridge, not the phones in their pockets. However, the expiry date of a phone is set by the manufacturer even before the handset is manufactured. It's officially referred to as the end-of-life date, and turns out it has nothing to do with how long the battery lasts or the condition of the screen. In fact, it's got more to do with software, specifically when the company stops handing out security updates. When that happens, your phone would still continue to work, of course — it's just that it becomes a much easier target for bad actors.

That might sound worrying, especially when talking Android. Since Android is a wide ecosystem of products involving a slew of manufacturers, it's tough to pin down a universal rulebook, like the kind Apple has for the iPhone. Although Google writes the operating system, it's the brand making the phone that decides how long the updates keep coming, and it varies a lot.

Take Google and Samsung, for example. Both sit at the higher end of the spectrum, promising seven years of updates for their newer flagships. OnePlus also offers six years of patches on its flagships now, like the OnePlus 15. While things have certainly improved over the years, a few less popular brands still give you less than that. It may be a confusing picture, but thankfully, there are ways to find the end-of-life date for your particular phone.