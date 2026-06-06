Samsung's Huge June 2026 Update Is Coming To Every Phone On This List

Gone are the days when Android phones were abandoned after just two or three years of software support. Like Apple does with iOS, other manufacturers on the Android side have stepped up their game. Samsung promises up to seven years of Android updates and security patches for its newer Galaxy smartphones and tablets. There have been a handful of great features added to One UI since the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, but not all updates are designed to bring new features. For June 2026, Samsung has started rolling out a major security update that addresses dozens of vulnerabilities.

Samsung rolls out security updates for its Galaxy devices monthly, quarterly, or biannually depending on the model. Its flagship smartphones are covered under the monthly update schedule and should soon start receiving the June 2026 security patch. Supported foldables include the Galaxy Z TriFold, Z Fold4, Z Fold5, Z Fold6, Z Fold7, Z Fold Special Edition, Z Flip4, Z Flip5, Z Flip6, Z Flip7, Z Flip7 FE, W23, W23 Flip, W24, W24 Flip, W25, W25 Flip, and W26. All models in the Galaxy S26, S25, S24, and S23 are also covered, including FE models and the Galaxy S25 Edge that we reviewed.

Enterprise models also eligible for monthly security updates include the Galaxy A54, A55, A56, A57, XCover6 Pro, XCover7, XCover7 Pro, and the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro. If you own any of these Galaxy devices, it's highly advisable you install the latest available software update.