5 Used Sports Cars Cheaper Than The Mazda MX-5 Miata

Since the Mazda Miata launched in 1989, over a million units have sold across all generations, making it the best-selling sports car in history, and with good reason. The Miata is known for being fun to drive and adorable, all while having a convertible top. With its go-kart-like handling, the Miata is "always the answer," whether it's the track, canyons, a coastline cruise, or a morning drive to work. And perhaps the main selling point? It's always been affordable through every generation, thanks to its minimalistic approach and small engines.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata recently made headlines for finally going over the $30,000 threshold — but it's still the cheapest new sports car available in the United States at $31,665 to start. However, you can still find a cheap sports car for cheaper if you're willing to buy one used. This could be a model that's just a few years old, or perhaps a vintage sports car with the same focus on spirited driving.