Why Ford's Coyote Engine Is One Of The Best V8s Of All Time

We live in an era of dwindling cylinder counts. V6 or straight-six engines are replacing V8s, and six-cylinder powerplants are being swapped with turbocharged four-cylinders. Despite the turmoil, Ford's Coyote V8 engine remains a vital part of the Blue Oval's lineup. Debuting in the 2011 Mustang GT and F-150, this one-two model combination demonstrated the versatility of the Coyote's sophisticated dual-overhead-cam (DOHC) configuration and the simplicity of a naturally aspirated air intake.

The Coyote's launch over a decade ago was well-timed. The resurrected Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger stole some of the Mustang's thunder with Chrysler's Hemi and General Motors' LS3 V8s. Ford sought to leapfrog the pushrod powerplants of its competitors with an advanced 5.0-liter engine that grew out of the company's existing Modular V8 technology. The Coyote's displacement is significant in its number and size. This allowed Ford to give its pony car a needed marketing twist: the return of the 5.0 badge, which brought to mind the 5.0 of the Fox Body Mustang days. However, that older Ford V8 was a pushrod or overhead valve (OHV) design.

This newest 5.0 revved higher and produced a broader power band thanks to the DOHC architecture. The 2011 Ford Mustang GT hits the streets, making 412 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. In 1993, the last year of the Fox Body generation, the Mustang GT with the OHV engine could muster 205 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. The 4.6-liter V8, which was also in the Ford Modular family, was used before the Coyote in the Mustang GT. This SOHC engine topped out at 315 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque for 2010, its last year in the GT. SlashGear has a good primer on the differences between SOHC and DOHC engines.