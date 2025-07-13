Why Are Mazda Miatas So Cheap Compared To Other Sports Cars?

Enthusiasts always rave about driver connection and driving pleasure, and the Mazda Miata is easily one of the best driver's cars on the market. It's quite a simple car which gets all the basics right. The engine is at the front, all the power goes to the rear, and all of it goes through a slick-shifting manual gearbox. Additionally, it gives you the joys of open top driving. The Miata defines the sports car, but in 2025, even with cars becoming very expensive, the Miata remains an affordable way to enjoy driving.

Compared to other sports cars, it offers a lot of value. The Miata is a small and lightweight car, with the current ND Miata being even lighter than the previous models. It uses regular construction materials like aluminum, and it also borrows a lot of trim pieces from other Mazda cars. Even the engine is nothing really special, it's similar to what you'd find in other Mazdas. Most of its rivals are more expensive because they are bigger, heavier, and have more powerful engines.

Mazda knows the audience of the Miata, and this means that it's not loaded with features which would make the car more expensive. This means that, while there is an tiny little infotainment screen, it doesn't get things like a digital instrument cluster or power seats. Even things like a glovebox weren't priorities for the Miata, and it skips it completely. The Miata is made for driving and it does that best.