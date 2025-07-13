Why Are Mazda Miatas So Cheap Compared To Other Sports Cars?
Enthusiasts always rave about driver connection and driving pleasure, and the Mazda Miata is easily one of the best driver's cars on the market. It's quite a simple car which gets all the basics right. The engine is at the front, all the power goes to the rear, and all of it goes through a slick-shifting manual gearbox. Additionally, it gives you the joys of open top driving. The Miata defines the sports car, but in 2025, even with cars becoming very expensive, the Miata remains an affordable way to enjoy driving.
Compared to other sports cars, it offers a lot of value. The Miata is a small and lightweight car, with the current ND Miata being even lighter than the previous models. It uses regular construction materials like aluminum, and it also borrows a lot of trim pieces from other Mazda cars. Even the engine is nothing really special, it's similar to what you'd find in other Mazdas. Most of its rivals are more expensive because they are bigger, heavier, and have more powerful engines.
Mazda knows the audience of the Miata, and this means that it's not loaded with features which would make the car more expensive. This means that, while there is an tiny little infotainment screen, it doesn't get things like a digital instrument cluster or power seats. Even things like a glovebox weren't priorities for the Miata, and it skips it completely. The Miata is made for driving and it does that best.
There is a Miata for everyone and this is how much it costs to buy
The Mazda Miata has had four generations till now. It went on sale in the U.S. in 1990, and Mazda has sold more than a million of them since then. If you want to buy a new Miata in 2025, it starts from $29,530 before adding any destination fee. As you option it up, it gets a little more expensive, but still pretty much as cheap as it gets for a sports car in 2025. For those looking to buy a used Miata, there are plenty of options as well. NA and NB generation Miatas go for around $10,000 for a good one, while NCs are a little more expensive. The price also depends on the condition of these cars.
One good thing about the Miata is that it has quite extensive aftermarket support. You can find all sorts of parts depending upon your taste and needs. The Miata is one of the most raced cars in the world, meaning there are various turbo and supercharger kits along with plenty of suspension and braking mods. If you want to stance out your Miata, there are options for that as well, and if you want to dial things up to 11, there are people who are even putting LS engines in their Miatas. With a Miata, you can do whatever your heart desires. It's a car loved by almost every enthusiast, and it doesn't ask you to empty your pockets just to enjoy it.