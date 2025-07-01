Is The Mazda Miata Really The Most-Raced Car In The World?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The issue of whether or not the Mazda Miata is really the most-raced car in the world originated with a statement made in a press release by Mazda Motorsports in 2015. Mazda Motorsports called the Miata "the most road-raced production car in the world." The Mazda Miata is also one of the best track day cars for beginners. According to The Robb Report, which selected the Mazda Miata as its No. 9 choice for its September 2024 list of "The 50 Greatest Sports Cars of All Time," the Miata is "...the most-raced car in the world, claiming over 4,000 members in the SCCA's Spec Miata class." Mazda itself, in an article highlighting The Robb Report's selection of the Miata, agreed with both Robb's claim and the number of members in the Spec Miata class.

Mazda's ongoing support of these Miata-focused grassroots racing series, along with the generous prize money that it has provided, has helped the Spec Miata and MX-5 Cup series to attract a steady stream of up-and-coming drivers from around the U.S. and Canada, where the races take place. In fact, the Spec Miata and MX-5 Cup series are just the initial levels of the Mazda Motorsports Development Ladder Program, in which the top drivers from these grassroots series can move up to scholarship programs in either open-wheel racing (the Mazda Road to Indy program) or sports car racing (the Mazda Road to 24 program).