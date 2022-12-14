13 Of The Best Track Day Cars For Beginners

While driving through the turns on a deserted mountain can provide hours of entertainment for the sports car enthusiast, most would consider an afternoon on a challenging racetrack, pushing the limits of performance and handling, the ultimate pleasure. For the beginner, taking the daily driver to the track poses some risks. Not only does it cause excessive wear and tear, but on a bad track day the car that gets you to work or the grocery store can end up in the repair shop for weeks.

A second car, purchased specifically for track use, might be the best solution for a beginner. It requires a minimum purchase investment and less expensive maintenance while the owner hones the skills needed to properly handle the racetrack. A track day car is specially equipped for driving on a racetrack. Typically, these cars are modified versions of street-legal cars. They are generally more powerful, lighter, and have suspension components giving them superior handling characteristics than their roadworthy counterparts. Track day cars may also be fitted with roll cages and other safety features, high-performance brakes, and racing tires.

Most track day beginners will look for a budget car, and the number of options is plentiful among either new models or used cars. Examples include the Mazda Miata, Nissan 350Z, and Porsche Boxster. Here are 13 of the best track day cars for beginners.