2027 Chevy Corvette: Is This The Cheapest 200-MPH Car On The Market?
When General Motors announced the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, it came with impressive numbers. Despite being the Corvette's entry point, the Stingray has been getting closer and closer to supercar speeds. Now, Chevrolet claims the 2027 model hit 200 miles per hour when a professional driver took it to a closed course. It also reaches 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and boasts an 11-second quarter mile.
The Corvette is no stranger to speed. The current fastest model is the C8 ZR1, which reached 233 mph. That made it the record holder for the fastest production car under $1 million. The ZR1 costs from $187,495, while the 2027 Corvette Stingray starts at $73,495. This means that, yes, it's the most affordable car to cross the 200 mph barrier. The car that hit that speed didn't even have the Z51 performance package. The $5,000 package adds a front splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes, stiffer suspension, and grippier tires. However, it can add more drag if you're trying to go for top speed rather than track handling.
The engine behind the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's 200 mph record
The incredible top speed of the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is thanks to General Motors' new engine: the small-block 6.7-liter V8 known as the LS6. Despite its compact size, it's the most powerful base engine GM has ever made for a Corvette. The 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque pushed the Stingray to that 200 mph sweet spot. "The record really shows the strength of the LS6," said Small Block Assistant Chief Engineer Mike Kociba. "200 miles per hour is quite a milestone."
The engine is paired with the Stingray's narrow body, designed to produce less drag than wider bodied models like the Z06 and ZR1. When the LS6 and Stingray body are combined, the sports car can hit incredible top speeds or use its "low-speed torque" for daily driving. "We wanted a wide, high torque band, and high power. It feels like we're bringing a piece of Americana back," Kociba said in GM News. Meanwhile, the 2027 Corvette ZR1 will have the LT7, a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 engine producing 1,064 horsepower.