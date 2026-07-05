2027 Chevy Corvette: Is This The Cheapest 200-MPH Car On The Market?

When General Motors announced the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, it came with impressive numbers. Despite being the Corvette's entry point, the Stingray has been getting closer and closer to supercar speeds. Now, Chevrolet claims the 2027 model hit 200 miles per hour when a professional driver took it to a closed course. It also reaches 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds and boasts an 11-second quarter mile.

The Corvette is no stranger to speed. The current fastest model is the C8 ZR1, which reached 233 mph. That made it the record holder for the fastest production car under $1 million. The ZR1 costs from $187,495, while the 2027 Corvette Stingray starts at $73,495. This means that, yes, it's the most affordable car to cross the 200 mph barrier. The car that hit that speed didn't even have the Z51 performance package. The $5,000 package adds a front splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes, stiffer suspension, and grippier tires. However, it can add more drag if you're trying to go for top speed rather than track handling.