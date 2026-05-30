Quicker And Stronger: Here's What Comes In The C8 Corvette Z51 Package

The C8 Corvette is an incredible machine. The Z06 model is one of the fastest production cars from the United States to take on the Nürburgring, currently sitting in 39th place with a time of 7:07.30. Even the base model shouldn't be glossed over thanks to its mid-engine V8 powertrain and exceptional handling. If you're looking to take your C8 Corvette Stingray to the track, you should be considering the Z51 performance package.

The Z51 package is $5,000, so it doesn't come cheap. Especially when the C8 Corvette Stingray is already over $72,000 to start (plus a $2,495 destination fee). But if you're looking for the best track performance from your Stingray, the Z51 could be a must-have, offering better handling and higher speeds while keeping the car cool and efficient.