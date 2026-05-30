Quicker And Stronger: Here's What Comes In The C8 Corvette Z51 Package
The C8 Corvette is an incredible machine. The Z06 model is one of the fastest production cars from the United States to take on the Nürburgring, currently sitting in 39th place with a time of 7:07.30. Even the base model shouldn't be glossed over thanks to its mid-engine V8 powertrain and exceptional handling. If you're looking to take your C8 Corvette Stingray to the track, you should be considering the Z51 performance package.
The Z51 package is $5,000, so it doesn't come cheap. Especially when the C8 Corvette Stingray is already over $72,000 to start (plus a $2,495 destination fee). But if you're looking for the best track performance from your Stingray, the Z51 could be a must-have, offering better handling and higher speeds while keeping the car cool and efficient.
What makes the Z51 performance package $5,000
The Z51 package may be expensive, but it comes with plenty of performance-boosting upgrades that could very well pay off if you love pushing yourself on the track. If you want to keep up with the Miatas and 911s on those turns, the Z51 offers firmer suspension and passive dampers for more body control on tough corners. The Z51 has a shorter final-drive ratio for better acceleration, bringing the base model's 4.89:1 ratio to 5.17. A new front and rear splitter offer improved aerodynamics. For better grip, you'll also get Michelin Pilot Sport 4S ZP summer tires in place of the base model's all-seasons.
Since you'll be driving faster on the track, the engine will be working harder — and getting hotter. The Z51 package adds a third radiator in the driver's-side air intake for increased cooling capacity. In addition, you'll get a transmission cooler and additional built-in air funneling to the front and rear brakes. Speaking of, the Z51 has larger rotors than the base model, with the front increasing to 13.6 inches and the back to 13.8 inches. This will ensure you can stop efficiently while driving at higher speeds.