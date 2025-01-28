Why Do F1 Cars Have Such Smooth Tires?

Formula 1 cars have tires that look completely different from the ones you see on public roads — they're a lot wider and have no treads. It seems peculiar, since those grooves and textures found on road tires are meant to provide better grip and improve handling in a variety of conditions. Tread wear is one factor that can make old road tires unsafe for use, although Formula 1 tires are changed at least once per car during each race. Interestingly enough, Formula 1's smooth tires are meant to create the ultimate grip — they just can't be used in wet conditions. When rain comes, teams are allowed to use treaded rain and intermediate tires in the name of safety.

When accelerating and turning at such incredible speeds, a Formula 1 car's grip on the road is of the upmost importance. If they're running on slick tires, there's more surface area of the tire in contact with the ground. As the car's sla work to push it against the track, these tires also flex more than road tires, grabbing more of the road surface to stick even better. All tires perform better after they've warmed up a bit, which is why Formula 1 drivers weave back and forth during formation and safety car laps.