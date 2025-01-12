Why Do F1 Cars Swerve On The Track?

If you've ever watched Formula 1, you've probably seen the F1 cars zigzagging around the track. While it may seem a bit silly, this swerving is actually very important for F1 cars — it could even spell the difference between a win and a loss. The zigzag is mostly about the tires.

The most prominent reason that even the fastest F1 cars swerve around is to warm up their tires. Formula 1 tires, all supplied by the same major tire brand, are designed to perform at their best once they're warmed up — to over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. That's because cold tires provide less traction. Wheels wouldn't reach their optimal temperature in the time it takes to leave the pit and head to the starting line, so F1 cars swerve around to create friction, heating up the tires faster. This motion also removes debris from the tires that got stuck in the cracks during practice, ensuring optimal performance going into the race.

Another reason for zigzagging has to do with fuel. In Formula 1, the lighter the car the better — the average weight of an F1 car is 1,759 pounds. By swerving around, drivers will empty the tank a bit and make their car weigh just a little less. It may seem like nothing, but anything helps at the start of the race when you're attempting to reach 60 miles per hour in a little over two seconds — and eventually reach incredible top speeds.

