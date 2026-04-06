5 Of The Coolest Cars That Have Depreciated Enough To Be Affordable Now

Over the years, there's always been a handful of cars that come out and stop us in our tracks, and we hope someday we'll be behind the wheel. But it's often the case that those cars are the ones with the higher price tags, often putting them way out of budget. While this will most likely always be the case with new cars, the natural depreciation that all cars face as soon as they leave the dealership puts many of the cars we once fell in love with within reach.

The price of new vehicles has been rising, particularly in recent months and years, with no signs of stopping. According to KBB, the average price for a new car in the early months of 2026 was $49,191, with doubts of cars costing around $20,000 still being a thing. Some cars are still relatively cheap in the low $20,000s, but those aren't exactly the ones that leave the hairs on your neck standing. Luckily, some of the coolest sports cars that were class-leading at their original price points have dropped below $20,000, providing plenty of thrills on a budget. Here's a closer look at five of these cars.