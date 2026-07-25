14 Electronics & Retro Games On Amazon That Are Pure Nostalgia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A retro craze is sweeping the modern world, and many are trying to get their hands on games and electronics that will bring back memories of the '80s and '90s. However, it can be quite difficult to find retro tech that's worth buying on Amazon, so we scoured the e-commerce platform and found these gadgets that will deliver that pure nostalgia hit. These items will go well with the retro gadgets that made a high-tech comeback if you want to build a room (or maybe even an entire home) that will take you back in time when you enter it.

Our list has two sections — the first half is a collection of hardware that lets you play retro games while the second half are modern electronics that bring the retro vibe. So, whether you want to relive your younger days playing in arcades, give your collection of old NES cartridges a second life, or just have a high-end modern system with a retro look, there's definitely one gadget in the list for you. We also ensured that there's an option for every budget, so you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to bring back the retro in your life.