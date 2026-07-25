14 Electronics & Retro Games On Amazon That Are Pure Nostalgia
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A retro craze is sweeping the modern world, and many are trying to get their hands on games and electronics that will bring back memories of the '80s and '90s. However, it can be quite difficult to find retro tech that's worth buying on Amazon, so we scoured the e-commerce platform and found these gadgets that will deliver that pure nostalgia hit. These items will go well with the retro gadgets that made a high-tech comeback if you want to build a room (or maybe even an entire home) that will take you back in time when you enter it.
Our list has two sections — the first half is a collection of hardware that lets you play retro games while the second half are modern electronics that bring the retro vibe. So, whether you want to relive your younger days playing in arcades, give your collection of old NES cartridges a second life, or just have a high-end modern system with a retro look, there's definitely one gadget in the list for you. We also ensured that there's an option for every budget, so you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to bring back the retro in your life.
Thumbs Up! Orb retro mini handheld games console
While you can play a selection of retro games on the Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 through the company's online service, you still cannot beat the feeling of playing on small and affordable dedicated handheld device. This is where the Thumbs Up! Orb comes in, with its diminutive size, massive built-in collection of 150 games, and affordable price of just $19.99. This little console can easily fit in the palm of your hand and is light enough to hang on your keychain, making it the perfect gadget for passing the time. Although some might complain that it only has a 1.8-inch LCD display, that tiny color screen is part of the charm.
This little device bears a close resemblance to the original Nintendo Game & Watch handhelds but comes with a lot of titles. The biggest downside to this is that you're stuck with the pre-installed games and cannot add any more. It also requires three AAA-size batteries, meaning you'll have to carry spares if you run out. It would've been more convenient if it came with a lithium-ion battery you could recharge via USB-C, especially if you have a power bank. But this also means you can easily walk in a convenience store and get a cheap pack of AAAs to replace your empty ones if needed.
My Arcade Pac-Man Pocket Player Max
If the Thumbs Up! Orb is too small for your liking and you're a fan of classic Pac-Man titles, the My Arcade Pac-Man Pocket Player Max might be a better choice. While it doesn't offer the 150 titles found in the Orb, it does have a larger 3.5-inch screen, a rechargeable battery that can last for up to five hours of playtime, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack so you can enjoy the sounds of your game without disturbing others around you. It even has pass-around two-player mode if you want to challenge your friend or partner.
This handheld console also comes with a travel case, so you can easily slip it into your bag while traveling and then spend the entirety of your flight trying to beat "Pac-Man Classic," "Pac-Man Speed-up," "Pac-Man Plus," "Super Pac-Man," and "Pac & Pal". The My Arcade Pac-Man Pocket Player Max costs $69.99, although you could catch it at a good discount if you're lucky. The included games are also fully licensed by Bandai Namco.
My Arcade Pac-Man Mighty Player
Handheld consoles are convenient to bring around, letting you play anytime and anywhere you like. However, they can't bring back the feel of playing on a proper arcade cabinet, which is what you'll get with the My Arcade Pac-Man Mighty Player. This has the same hardware (down to the 3.5-inch screen) as the Pocket Player Max and comes with the same four Pac-Man titles, but it's built as a tabletop arcade cabinet. It also replaces the D-Pad with a joystick, bringing back many memories for kids born in the '70s and '80s.
The wooden construction of this tabletop arcade game makes the My Arcade Pac-Man Mighty Player a bit expensive, at $82.99, but according to some reviews, the money went into a high-quality build. It also comes with a rechargeable battery, so you can play on it without needing to be tethered to a wall outlet. While the arcade cabinet form factor would make it less useful for using it where you want to (whether in bed or on-the-go), it makes for a great display piece at home and would definitely complete the retro feel of any room.
Epilogue GB Operator
The original Game Boy, released in 1989, is one of the iconic '80s gadgets that helped shape modern tech. This means that some fans have a massive collection of cartridges for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. While they might still want to play their favorite titles once more on the handheld, the ravages of time mean we're slowly losing the consoles that can play these games. What's worse is that, as the batteries found in these cartridges die out, you lose the ability to save your progress. To solve this, you have to break them open and replace the dead battery inside.
Thankfully, you can now back up your entire Game Boy library on your computer, thanks to the Epilogue GB Operator. This $98.36 gadget reads Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges, allowing you to back up your games and save files on your PC. You can even make it work with Steam Deck and other Windows handhelds, allowing you to play your favorite Game Boy titles on a modern handheld console. This is also a must-have for collectors shopping for rare and exclusive titles, as it also has a smartphone app that detects whether a cartridge you're looking at is authentic or not.
Atari 400 Mini and joystick
The original Atari 400, arriving on the market in 1979, was arguably the first entry-level gaming PC specifically designed for kids. Fast-forward to 2026 and those kids are now adults, with some of them having kids of their own. So, whether you're from this generation looking to once more play with the games of your childhood or a younger person looking to see what PC gaming was like during the '80s, you're going to love the Atari 400 Mini & Joystick.
Atari says that the 400 Mini is "a half-sized version of the distinctively styled Atari 400, emulating the whole 8-bit Atari range from the 400 to the 130XE, and the Atari 5200 home console," and comes with 25 classic titles including "Lee," "Berzerk," "Millipede," "Miner 2049er," "M.U.L.E," and "Star Raiders II." One big change that was made for this version is the connectivity, with USB ports for connecting accessories and loading your own games, HDMI output for compatibility with modern TVs, and power through USB-C. The Atari 400 Mini is also quite affordable at just $119.99 — a fraction of its original $549 retail price (worth around $2,500 in today's money).
NES Classic Edition
Atari isn't the only company taking advantage of the retro wave, as Nintendo still sells a version of the Nintendo Entertainment System alongside the Switch 2 that launched last year. Note that this isn't the original NES console that released in 1986, but a miniaturized version that arrived in 2017. It comes with 30 built-in classic games, including "Super Mario Bros.," "The Legend of Zelda," "Donkey Kong," and "Metroid," which are permanently baked into the hardware. This means that, unlike the Nintendo Switch's Classic Games Library, you don't have to rely on a subscription just to keep playing these. You also get one wired NES controller to complete the retro feel.
Unfortunately, you're limited to the included game library, as the console does not accept cartridges. You also have to purchase a separate controller if you want to play two-player games. Another major drawback of the NES Classic Edition is that it's quite pricey, as it's usually found for a little below $300 (though it's a lot cheaper on the used market). By comparison, you can get a Nintendo Switch Lite for just $230. But if you love retro gaming and can't get over the idea of having a dedicated console in front of your TV, then the NES Classic Edition is for you.
Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe arcade machine
Most people trying to recreate the retro feel of arcade games would be satisfied with a small, portable device. But if you're one of the select few who want to accurately recreate the arcade games of the 1980s, you should look at Arcade1Up's Class of '81 Deluxe Arcade Machine. This isn't a tiny pocketable handheld or even a smaller version of a classic home console; Instead, it's a full recreation of an arcade cabinet, measuring five feet tall. If you can spare the space in your home, having this upright arcade gaming station is the perfect addition to any retro space.
It boasts a slanted 17-inch portrait screen, which is similar to the one in the original Pac-Man arcade cabinet, and comes with 12 classic titles, including "Ms. Pac-Man" and "Galaga." Despite looking and feeling like a machine from the '80s, it has Wi-Fi that lets it connect to the internet so you can compete with friends and strangers through the built-in leaderboards. It also pairs with a companion app, allowing you to chat with other players who have a similar love for retro gaming. The Arcade1Up Class of '81 Deluxe Arcade Machine is quite expensive, at $500, but compared to the price of an original arcade cabinet, it's actually quite reasonable.
8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless controller
8BitDo is the creator of the affordable Ultimate 2C, which is one of the best gaming controllers you can buy on Amazon. But if you're willing to spend cash to get extra features and a bit of nostalgic flair, then you should look at the Clear Blue version of the more premium 8BitDo Ultimate 2 wireless controller. This controller is designed to work with modern hardware — Windows PCs, Apple devices, Apple and Android devices, plus SteamOS — but is clad in a semi-transparent clear blue plastic shell in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Nintendo 64 console.
This controller's blue see-through case emulates the Ice Blue version of the Nintendo 64, which arrived on the market in 1999, three years after the 1996 launch of the N64. But despite being nostalgic, this controller is packed with a lot of modern features: It offers three connection options (Bluetooth, 2.4G, and wired) and offers a polling rate of up to 1,000 Hz. It also comes with two back buttons and extra R4/L4 bumpers, allowing you to set extra functions at your fingertips. You get all this in the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller for just $59.99.
Victrola Willow bluetooth radio
There are many retro speaker options available on the market right now, but they often lack one crucial retro feature — an FM/AM radio. So, if you want a Bluetooth speaker that gives you the best of both worlds, look no further than the Victrola Willow Retro Bluetooth Radio. This may not come from the one of the Bluetooth speaker brands that offer the best sound quality, it should be good enough for your everyday listening habits.
This speaker has a wooden exterior available in three different hues, plus a mesh cover that would bring you back to the '50s. It also comes with three small knobs for adjusting the volume, bass and treble ratio, and audio source, plus one big dial that serves as an analog radio tuner. You can get the Victrola Willow Retro Bluetooth Radio for $79.99, but it does have some drawbacks. For one, it doesn't have a built-in battery, so you'll need to rely on a wall outlet for power. It also lacks an aux input, so it's either Bluetooth or you're listening to the radio.
8BitDo Retro 108 mechanical keyboard
Getting a mechanical keyboard is one of the smartest ways to upgrade your home office, and if you want one with a distinctly retro design, you should take a look at the 8BitDo Retro 108 mechanical keyboard. This device comes in two flavors — the N Edition, which follows the color scheme of the classic NES, and the Fami Edition, which looks more like the Family Computer or Famicom (which is the Japanese version of the NES). You can connect it to your PC via Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or a wired connection, although 8BitDo only confirms compatibility with Windows and Android.
You don't just get a keyboard if you purchase the Retro 108; it also comes with one Dual Super Buttons macro pad. This gives you two extra-large buttons that you can assign to whatever computer shortcuts you need to make your life easier. The 8BitDo Retro 108 Mechanical Keyboard is available for $119.99, and although it's not the most affordable mechanical keyboard out there, you're getting a unique look that even custom-built models can't easily match.
Silverstone Technology FLP01 PC case
Most of the items we've recommended so far are plug-and-play devices that you can use right out of the gate. But if you're a PC-building enthusiast or want to experiment with assembling your own system and want a taste of retro on your desk, you need to take a look at the Silvertone Technology FLP01 PC case. This unit can fit an ATX, micro-ATX, or mini-ATX motherboard, a discrete GPU up to 309 mm long and 133 mm wide, a 170 mm power supply, and an air cooler up to 138 mm tall, plus it has enough space to accommodate up to three drives (aside from the M.2 drives on your motherboard).
The Silverstone Technology FLP01 PC Case costs about $165, which is a bit pricier compared to other cases of similar size, but it has a unique design and a rare horizontal form factor. The company also offers a larger, upright version of this case called the FLP02W, which costs $230 and can house larger hardware, but it doesn't have the same vibe as the horizontal PCs that we remember fondly from the '90s.
Wokyis M5 Retro Dock Station for Mac Mini
You can easily build a retro-inspired PC if you're a Windows or Linux user, but macOS fans have no choice but to stick to the modern Mac design. But if you still need to scratch that retro itch, this retro docking station that sits on top of a Mac Mini would solve that problem. The Wokyis M5 Retro Dock isn't just a five-inch screen wrapped in a Macintosh-inspired casing; Instead, it's a functional docking station and SSD enclosure, giving you SD and microSD card readers, four extra USB-A ports, an extra USB-C port, a rear 3.5 mm audio jack, and an M.2 NVMe SSD slot.
The Wokyis M5 Retro Dock Station for Mac Mini starts at $169.99, although the company also offers a faster version for $339.99 if you need file transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps. If you fell in love with this unit but don't have a Mac mini, you should know that it's compatible with other Macs and MacBooks, as well as Windows and Android devices, even if it won't be the right form factor for other mini PCs.
Edifier S300 tabletop wireless speaker
While you can find affordable, functional, and well-designed modern analog radios with a retro look, retro fans with more refined tastes might want a Hi-Fi system instead. If that's you, the Edifier S300 is solid option, especially as it's Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless-certified and supports lossless audio through LDAC, ALAC, and SBC. It also has multi-room and stereo pairing features, allowing you to match multiple units to build a speaker system for your entire home.
To match its retro aesthetic, this speaker comes with tactile controls — a two-position rotary switch for power control, a knob for volume, and three buttons for next track, previous track, and play/pause. The leather-clad exterior gives it a premium feel, and it's available in either Black Walnut, Brown, or Ivory color ways. The Edifier S300 is quite expensive, though, at $400, meaning you'll have to pay high-end prices for its Hi-Fi sound.
Acemagic Retro X3 mini pc
If you want to relive your days of booting up your NES daily but would rather play modern PC games, the Acemagic Retro X3 Mini PC can help you. This small box is relatively powerful, with its mid-range AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor and integrated Radeon 780M GPU, making it powerful enough to play many modern titles at 1080p, including some AAA titles. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, both of which are upgradeable.
The Acemagic Retro X3 Mini PC is a very expensive machine, for a retro tech gadget, costing $900. That is understandable, though, given that it's a complete PC with replaceable memory and storage. This price is expected given the out-of-control cost of PC components these days, but if you need a new PC right now and are also trying to achieve that retro look, this could be a good choice. Match it with some of the retro accessories we've listed like here, and you can build a retro gaming station that is functional and looks the part.